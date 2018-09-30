Watch: Bears get creative with Mitchell Trubisky's fifth TD pass

Mitchell Trubisky had little trouble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in the first half on Sunday at Soldier Field, throwing five touchdown passes. This from the second-year quarterback who only had one two-touchdown pass game in his career heading into the day.

The Bears got creative with Trubisky's fifth TD. Lined up at the Bucs' 3-yard line, the Bears brought backup Chase Daniel out in the shotgun next to Trubisky for a two-QB look. Receiver Taylor Gabriel ran in motion, Trubisky took the snap and flipped it to Gabriel, who ran in for the score and an eventual 35-3 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

✨ Magic Mitch ✨



This toss to Gabriel makes 5 for him in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/sXqgdqRm07 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 30, 2018

Trubisky is the first Bears quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a half, according to Elias. The previous high was four by Johnny Lujack on Dec. 12, 1949 and Sid Luckman on Nov. 14, 1943.

Trubisky was 12-of-15 passing for 254 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions after the Gabriel TD.