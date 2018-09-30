        <
          Chicago Bears

          Watch: Bears get creative with Mitchell Trubisky's fifth TD pass

          2:34 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Mitchell Trubisky had little trouble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in the first half on Sunday at Soldier Field, throwing five touchdown passes. This from the second-year quarterback who only had one two-touchdown pass game in his career heading into the day.

          The Bears got creative with Trubisky's fifth TD. Lined up at the Bucs' 3-yard line, the Bears brought backup Chase Daniel out in the shotgun next to Trubisky for a two-QB look. Receiver Taylor Gabriel ran in motion, Trubisky took the snap and flipped it to Gabriel, who ran in for the score and an eventual 35-3 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

          Trubisky is the first Bears quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a half, according to Elias. The previous high was four by Johnny Lujack on Dec. 12, 1949 and Sid Luckman on Nov. 14, 1943.

          Trubisky was 12-of-15 passing for 254 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions after the Gabriel TD.

