Watch: Bears' Tarik Cohen hits 21.42 mph on 70-yard TD vs. Jets

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw the longest touchdown pass of his career on Sunday when he connected with Tarik Cohen for a 70-yard first-quarter score against the New York Jets.

On second down from Chicago’s 30-yard line, the Jets defense sent an all-out blitz at Trubisky, who avoided the rush and dumped the ball off to Cohen, who had slipped out of the backfield. Cohen then outraced the rest of the Jets defense for an easy touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

.@TarikCohen with an open field will get ya EVERY TIME. pic.twitter.com/Aug1TYcN8w — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 28, 2018

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Cohen got up to a max speed of 21.42 mph on his 70-yard touchdown catch, the fastest by any running back on a play this season.

Trubisky's 70-yard touchdown pass is the longest by a Bears passer since Jay Cutler threw an 83-yard TD to Jeremy Langford in Week 10 of the 2015 season at the Rams.