Cody Parkey challenge: Make 43-yard kick, win free beer

Chicago Bears fans still mourning kicker Cody Parkey’s missed 43-yard field goal have a chance to drown their sorrows -- that is, if they can make a field goal themselves.

Goose Island Brewery in Chicago is offering free beer for a year to anyone who can make a 43-yard kick.

This weekend during normal taproom hours we'll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you'll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

After initially announcing the contest Monday on social media, the brewery posted rules on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL RULES. Kickoff at 1 pm on 1/12. pic.twitter.com/y3WVht52Oh — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 8, 2019

Goose Island is getting a permit to close Fulton Street in front of the brewery for the event. Winners get a free case of beer per week for the year.