          Chicago Bears

          Cody Parkey challenge: Make 43-yard kick, win free beer

          6:15 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Chicago Bears fans still mourning kicker Cody Parkey’s missed 43-yard field goal have a chance to drown their sorrows -- that is, if they can make a field goal themselves.

          Goose Island Brewery in Chicago is offering free beer for a year to anyone who can make a 43-yard kick.

          After initially announcing the contest Monday on social media, the brewery posted rules on Tuesday.

          Goose Island is getting a permit to close Fulton Street in front of the brewery for the event. Winners get a free case of beer per week for the year.

