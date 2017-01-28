Jimmy Butler doesn't use benching as excuse for 1-for-13 outing

Fred Hoiberg believes the Bulls' loss to the Heat was the team's worst of the season, while Jimmy Butler disagrees. (1:36)

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Butler knew the questions were coming. He knew that after going 1-for-13 in Friday's 100-88 loss to the Miami Heat, he would have to give an answer of some kind.

Butler knew that after being benched by Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg to start Friday's game in the wake of Wednesday's comments ripping some of his teammates, he had to face whatever came his way after the game. Butler knew what he wanted to say when reporters started asking about his performance, and he made it clear that he didn't think the benching had any impact on his worst game of the season.

"Nope. I just didn't hit shots," he said. "I didn't do what I was supposed to do. I'm not down on myself. I've still got to be who I am."

While Butler and Dwyane Wade, who was also benched for his remarks toward teammates on Wednesday, downplayed the significance of the stance Hoiberg took before the game, the reality is the entire team looked emotionally broken after what transpired the past 48 hours. Butler and Wade calling out their teammates, Rajon Rondo calling out Butler and Wade, a team meeting Friday that proved to be, at least in the short term, fruitless. All the emotion and energy the Bulls used on off-court issues caught up with everybody on Friday night.

Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler, who were at the center of the Bulls' public squabbles, watch the start of Friday night's game from the bench. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

"It's the worst game we've played all year, in my opinion," Hoiberg said.

"I hope what happened this morning has long-term benefits for our team. It's something where we've got to get back together. We've got to work. We've got to regroup. We've got to find a way to come together."

Maybe the meeting will help down the line, but Butler looked checked out from the first time he checked in midway through the first quarter. He wasn't his usual aggressive self going to the rim. He didn't play with the explosion he usually shows, and most importantly, he wasn't making the plays he usually makes.

"It was a little different," Butler said of coming off the bench. "I was still into it. I still knew what I was supposed to be doing. I took the shots I always take. That's fine. Just got to be better. Coming off the bench, starting -- that's my job."

Hoiberg also brushed off the notion that Butler's benching had an impact on the way he played.

"I don't think that had an impact," Hoiberg said. "That's not an excuse. It has been an emotional 48 hours. There's no doubt about that. A lot of guys talked about not sleeping the last two days thinking about everything that's gone on with our team. I hope what happened this morning gets us right. Tonight, obviously, we didn't have it."

The Bulls remain outwardly hopeful that Friday's meeting will help them in the long run. Butler remains steadfast in his belief that his game will come back to him soon.

"I'll be back," Butler said. "I'll be back. I'm not worried about it at all. I'm going to take the same shots next game and the game after that, and they'll go in."