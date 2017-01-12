Joe Maddon focuses his 2017 message around one word

CHICAGO -- He's still revising his message, but Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon knows the word he wants to use when he meets with his team in spring training to begin the Cubs' attempt to accomplish a rare feat in sports: repeating as champions.

“I’m really rotating around the thought of authenticity," Maddon said Wednesday evening, with the Cubs' annual fan convention approaching this weekend. "I talked about it a lot last year. Authenticity has a chance to repeat itself without even trying. It's part of who you are. It's not fabricated. It's real. I think one of our strongest qualities is the authentic component of our players. I'm focusing on that word right now."

Last season, Maddon famously used "Embrace the Target" as his rallying cry before the Cubs embarked on a season that netted them the league's best regular-season record and the team's first world championship in 108 years. Coming up with a new slogan for a new challenge has been an offseason goal for the Cubs' third-year manager. "Authenticity" is the foundation of his message.

"It's a great word to bring an entire message from," Maddon said. "Get in front of the group that first day in spring training. Just think of that word: 'authentic' and 'authenticity' and the positives that can be derived from that."

Maddon often stresses that he likes things to evolve organically, but there is always a method to his madness. There's little doubt that he'll continue to push for a loose clubhouse, stressing that less work is more, especially coming off consecutive postseason appearances, with the most recent extending into November. Maddon might even have the slogan for his latest T-shirt picked out.

"Authenticity happens," he said with a smile.

Maddon has another month before he'll stand up and deliver an opening speech to a Cubs team that has a real opportunity to win it all again, after failing to do so even once for so long. Still, the dream of a second championship is hard to imagine, as the first one is still fresh on everyone's mind.

"It's hard to wrap your mind around all of it," Maddon said. "When something is surreal, it's when the dream comes true."

The Cubs might have to combine messages, as the target isn't exactly going anywhere after their monster 2016. An authentic embracing of their status as favorites to win again might be at hand. One thing is for sure: Maddon won't begin what’s coming next without a plan. He has been working on his message for a while now.

"I've been honing away," he said. "I haven't nailed it down yet."