Anthony Rizzo on going to the White House: 'It's going to be amazing'

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo joined teammates at Northwest Middle School in Chicago on Thursday afternoon as part of the Cubs' caravan leading up to the annual fan convention this weekend. Rizzo spoke with reporters for the first time in 2017, reflecting on the year and offseason that was, and looking ahead as well.

How is the offseason after winning the championship?

"A lot of perks. It’s been amazing. ... It’s good to get away from the game. The body needs a break."

You traveled a lot this offseason. Were you recognized as a Cub in some crazy places?

"A few times in Thailand. The British Virgin Islands. Actually ran into Mayor Rahm [Emanuel]. Was a coincidence. It was awesome. I needed that time away. Now start gearing everything towards next year."

What are your thoughts on going to the White House on Monday?

"It’s going to be amazing. As a kid [I watched] every championship team go to the White House and meet the president. We get to go on Monday and meet the president, who’s from Chicago and is the 44th president so hopefully I can give him a jersey with 44 on it."

The president is a White Sox fan. Does he get some grief about that?

"I think ... Sox fans have a little spot for the N[orth] Side in their hearts just because how long it’s taken to get to where we did."

Are you looking forward to competing against Dexter Fowler, who’s with the Cardinals?

"I told him I hope he gets five hits off us every time and we beat him every time. ... I saw him at Kris [Bryant]'s wedding and said it’s 2017, 'I can’t talk to you anymore.' It’s a friendly rivalry. I want to see him do well all the time. He’s a good friend."

What do you think the biggest challenge of repeating will be? Battling fatigue after two long seasons?

"It’s just day-by-day. I think the experience we gained by getting swept by the Mets to playing in Game 7 of the best World Series ever, I think anything that’s thrown at us we’ll be able to handle, especially with going into spring last year. With the extra scrutiny and media, the way we were able to handle ourselves in the clubhouse and not worry about anything else was the biggest key."

Do you have a big prediction for this year?

"Yeah. Pitchers and catchers report on the 13th or 14th."

What do you think of the new additions?

"Wade Davis is huge for us. With bullpens the way they are, he’s a shutdown closer. Jon Jay is a winner. He knows how to play. He’s a gamer too. ... We got a lot better."

Have you asked David Ross to come back?

[joking] "I don’t want him to come back. I’ll be the first one to tell you, I’m excited for him. He’s going to enjoy his time with his family. He’s one of my favorite teammates and best friend."

Joe Maddon made out his first lineup and had Kyle Schwarber leading off, followed by Bryant and then you.

"We have a deep lineup; whatever he [Maddon] goes with, we go with. He’s the one that makes this team what it is. He’s come in and completely changed the culture. The clubhouse we have is not without Joe."

What’s next after the convention and the White House?

"Go home to Florida, start hitting, learn how to play baseball again. Then head to spring training a little early."

Can you give us a joke? (Asked hours before Rizzo’s charity laugh-off event.)

"The Cubs won the World Series in 2016. That’s a good joke, right?"