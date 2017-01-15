Stardom is just the start for Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks

CHICAGO -- If Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks wasn’t the top individual story for the organization in 2016, then he’s right there alongside Kris Bryant and Jon Lester for the honors. The difference is Hendricks wasn’t a first-round pick nor perennial All-Star, let alone a household name coming into last year. He worked himself into a star with a regular season and playoff performance as good as any.

“I couldn’t walk anywhere,” Hendricks recalled about the days after winning the World Series. “From the moment I stepped out of my apartment, down any street, they’re coming up to you. They just come up to say, ‘Thank you.’”

"They" are Cubs fans, who also showered Hendricks with adulation during the team’s fan convention on Saturday. Appearing on a panel with fellow pitchers Carl Edwards, Mike Montgomery and newcomer Wade Davis, Hendricks was the man in the spotlight. While one fan was asking him a question, another was taking a picture with him. Hendricks didn’t know whom to address first. Later, without Hendricks in the room, another fan told the four Cubs All-Star infielders that Hendricks was the nicest player on the team. The room couldn’t get enough of him.

“It’s great,” Hendricks said. “It’s not what we play the game for, but you realize what it means to everyone. This is great.”

Hendricks burst onto the national scene in 2016 as his ERA just seemed to keep dropping all season. By mid-September it was apparent he was going to win the major league ERA title (2.13) and be in the hunt for the National League Cy Young Award. In fact, being a finalist for the award might have been the strangest part of Hendricks’ season -- and that includes winning the World Series. He's used to team goals, but individual accomplishments are new. It hit him as he appeared on MLB Network with the other two finalists, waiting for the winner to be announced.

“That was really surreal because you dream the team goals and that’s all you’re thinking about all year and all [Cubs manager] Joe [Maddon] is preaching, but all of a sudden I blink my eyes and I’m sitting there,” Hendricks said. “You have to pinch yourself.”

Considering the quiet competitor that Hendricks is, it's not surprising that he quickly turned the page on 2016 and within “a week or two” was thinking about 2017. How does he repeat his success?

“You can’t hear about repeating or anything like that,” Hendricks said. “Just focus on the day-to-day tasks.”

Kyle Hendricks finished third in the National League Cy Young voting and led the league in ERA in 2016. Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire

That’s Hendricks-speak right there. Win the day and the months and year will take care of themselves. His opponents will have something to say about whether Hendricks can repeat his success, though. Pitching coach Chris Bosio believes they’ll take a similar approach to Hendricks as they did to Jake Arrieta after his monster 2015 season.

“We saw teams have a much less aggressive approach,” Bosio said. “With Kyle, I would imagine they may do the same thing and run his pitch counts up higher. We are one of the most efficient pitching staffs in baseball. It’s no secret what teams will try to do.”

And this is where it gets interesting for Hendricks, an ultra-thinker on the mound. Now that Hendricks has a catalog of information to rely on, he’ll be able to play along with what the opposition is attempting to do. He’ll use his bread-and-butter fastball and changeup, but look for more curveballs to keep hitters thinking.

“That’s what makes it fun,” Hendricks said. “As a competitor, that’s the fun part. The best hitters in the game are trying to figure you out. That’s why you can’t have set expectations or goals. It’s always changing. It’s a cat-and-mouse game and its always evolving.”

Hendricks has begun his throwing program, but Bosio and the Cubs are mindful of the innings jump he has made during the past couple of seasons. Because this is a World Baseball Classic year with a longer spring training, they’ll take things slow with the righty as well as the other Cubs starters.

“Less volume early,” Bosio said.

Like a true coach, Bosio wants more from Hendricks, though it has little to do with what’s coming out of his hand.

“Holding runners on, fielding his position better, things like that,” he stated. “I want him getting better in all aspects of the game all the time. [Former pitcher and coach] Pete Vuckovich once told me, ‘If you don’t try to improve, you’re dead inside.’ That’s your goal; that’s your drive.”

That shouldn’t be a problem for Hendricks or the still-hungry Cubs. As has been said and written many times, the Cubs don't want 2016 to be the end of anything, but rather the start. And for Hendricks it will always be remembered as the year he became a star.

“It was great,” he reiterated. “But all the guys are talking about backstage is next year.”