Joe Maddon constructs his new message as Cubs begin camp

MESA, Ariz. -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon took the entire offseason -- short though it was -- to construct his message for 2017. The defending world champions return a strong group of young players, but Maddon wouldn’t be Maddon without some key words and phrases to lean on.

“I want to focus on the word ‘uncomfortable,’” Maddon said Tuesday on Day 1 of spring training. “I want to focus on the word ‘authenticity’ and ‘don’t forget the heartbeat.’

“If you become a comfortable person, it subtracts growth from the equation. If you remain somewhat uncomfortable, you’ll continue to grow.

“If you are in fact an authentic person, you are able to repeat what you’ve done in the past naturally. It’s just who you are. There is nothing contrived with someone that’s authentic.”

"Don’t forget the heartbeat" stems from the now-famous meeting Cubs players held during a rain delay in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series. The Cubs feel that moment led them to victory when play resumed. Maddon’s point is that the human element is still vital in baseball.

“We came back and regrouped because our guys got together in a room void of any kind of statistical, video, analytical information,” Maddon said. “They went in there as human beings and came out unified. I don’t want us to forget the heartbeat -- ever. It’s a daily effort to balance. To balance the old-school and new-school methods and make it into the school of what’s happening now.”

Rich Pilling/Getty Images

Maddon’s sayings have been a boon for Chicago-area charities, as he has printed some of his slogans on T-shirts and sold them the past couple seasons. Last season's "Try Not To Suck" was a popular item, and the manager promises a new crop, beginning with "That’s Cub." It’s a saying that originated in the lower level of the minors, even before Maddon’s arrival, when the team’s current stars were just beginning their careers.

“The players were starting to realize how good they were,” team president Theo Epstein said. “Great morale was starting to take hold in the minor league system, and when a player would make a great play or back up a base or do something really positive for a teammate, the other players would say, ‘That’s Cub right there.’ It stood out because for a century it had a different connotation. It really took hold in the minor leagues.”

The lone concern around the team right now is the short offseason. The front office took note that the Cubs played late into October in 2015, then won Game 7 of the World Series in November the following year. The World Baseball Classic has moved up spring training by about a week this year, so the team is focused on easing into spring training, particularly for its pitchers.

"Rest is the key word," Maddon said. "That’s been a big topic of our conversation."

The Cubs skipper is a master of psychological manipulation to get the most out of his players, and this spring will be no different. Although the Cubs have won the World Series, he has no plan to change his ways, promising new slogans and fun, off-the-field activities. One is coming Friday, the first day of full-squad workouts, though Maddon wouldn’t say what it is. Right now he’s focusing on a new journey -- and new catchphrases -- with a slightly different team after the Cubs said goodbye to veterans including Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood.

“You’re never going to do it in the same manner,” Maddon said. “It’s always going to be different, but the approach is the same.”