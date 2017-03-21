David Ross scores high in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut

Former Cubs catcher David Ross performs his first dance on "Dancing With The Stars" with his partner, Lindsay Arnold dressed as baseball players. DWTS airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. (1:05)

MESA, Ariz. -- Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross hit a solid double in his 'Dancing with the Stars' debut on Monday night scoring 7s from all four judges for a more-than-respectable total of 28 points out of 40.

Ross, who turned 40 on Sunday, danced with partner Lindsay Arnold to Steve Goodman’s "Go Cubs Go" as they quickstepped around the dance floor. Ross wore a sequined Cubs uniform as his former teammates watched on from spring training in Arizona. Afterward, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Jake Arrieta surprised Ross by appearing on the show via Skype.

Rizzo called Ross’ performance "unbelievable" saying he "set the bar way too high" for his first performance while one judge said Ross was like a “teenager on spring break.” The act began with Ross pretending to hit a baseball then sliding into first base before he and Arnold got together for the rest of the performance. Overall they got great reviews from the judges as Ross became the first baseball player to appear on the show.

“That was one of my favorite dances of the night,” judge Carrie-Ann Inaba said.