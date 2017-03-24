'Lack of ego' allows Cubs to get creative with rotation

MESA, Ariz. -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon tabbed right-hander Kyle Hendricks, last season’s MLB ERA leader, as the team’s No. 5 starter out of spring training. And while that may seem odd, given that Hendricks has been every bit as good this spring as he was last year -- when he produced a nifty 2.13 ERA -- he'll be the No. 5 starter in name only. Maddon is getting creative with the deployment of his staff and he cites Hendricks' "lack of ego" for allowing him to do so.

“Everyone gets hung up on numbers,” Maddon said Thursday afternoon. “He’s definitely better than a No. 5 starter. It just happens we’re going to slot him in the 5-hole coming out of camp. It’s not a pecking order of ability by any means.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Kyle Hendricks' ego, or lack thereof, allowed him to use Hendricks in the fifth slot of the rotation. Matt Kartozian/USA Today Sports

Managers basically get to set their order only twice a year, in April and out of the All-Star break, so the Cubs are being strategic. Maddon chose to pitch Hendricks in their second series of the year, versus the Milwaukee Brewers, against whom he has a career 2.11 ERA. Here's how the rest of the rotation shakes out: Jon Lester will pitch Opening Day,Jake Arrieta slots in as the No. 2 starter and John Lackey will start Game No. 3 against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Brett Anderson will pitch Game 4, in order to separate himself from Lester, a fellow lefty. Hence, Hendricks penciled in as the "fifth" starter.

“It makes great writing or discussion,” Maddon said of labeling starters 1 through 5. “We don’t look at it that way.”

Anderson “won” the final starter job over Mike Montgomery, but he always was going to be in the driver’s seat as long as he was healthy. Maddon stated several times this spring that it would be hard to imagine Anderson as a reliever due to past injuries, which include a bad back. Getting him ready mid-game just wasn’t feasible. So even though Montgomery looked really good this spring, he’ll start the year in the bullpen.

“We had a nice conversation with Montgomery,” Maddon said. “He understood. He had a great attitude about all of this.”

However, Maddon doesn’t envision Anderson making 32 starts and pitching 200 innings, so there’s a good chance Montgomery will be in the rotation at some point. The Cubs also have indicated a desire to use a six-man starting staff when the dog days of the season approach.

“I could see him starting,” Maddon said of Montgomery. “Long relief, short relief. All of it.”

Meanwhile, Maddon believes Hendricks can reach the next plateau of his career: 200 innings pitched.

“I’d like him to be able to take that step,” Maddon said. “Just a natural progression for him.”

Ultimately, it’s a testament to the Cubs, and Hendricks, that they can throw him into game No. 5 and not think twice about it. How many healthy ERA leaders didn’t pitch in one of their team’s first four games the next season? The Cubs have an embarrassment of riches both on the mound and around the diamond. They plan on taking advantage of it.

“[Hendricks'] ego doesn’t force you to attempt to try and do something different,” Maddon stated. “I like it a lot. It sets up really well.”