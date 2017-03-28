David Ross impresses again on 'Dancing with the Stars'

David Ross and his "Dancing with the Stars" partner Lindsay Arnold perform an 80's style Cha Cha in the second week of competition. DWTS airs on Monday at 8pm/7pm CT on ABC. (1:03)

Week 2 on "Dancing with the Stars" for former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross was about as good as Week 1, though he did receive more criticism from the judges this time around.

Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold danced the cha-cha to "Bust a Move" by Young MC on Monday night, receiving 27 points out of a possible 40. (Last week on the ABC show, they earned a 28 score.) Ross lip-synced to the song as well.

“You need to work on your footwork because you’re a little pigeon-toed,” one judge opined after the performance. “But in baseball terms, I’m sure you’re past second base, headed for third.”

That brought a cheer from the crowd, which earlier had booed a judge for being too critical.

Overall, two judges expressed positive sentiments for the duo, while two were more critical. But the high marks told the story: After two weeks, Ross is holding his own as a long shot to win the competition.