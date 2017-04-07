Is this the year Brett Anderson puts it all together?

MILWAUKEE -- As the son of a college coach, Brett Anderson grew up speaking the language of baseball, but knowing the game and staying on the field to play it are two different things.

The Chicago Cubs' No. 5 starter has endured it all during an injury-riddled career -- from Tommy John surgery to bone fractures to back operations -- with his father there for support during every step of the bumpy ride.

"I deal with this every year with my own guys and guys that are in the majors," Frank Anderson said via a phone interview earlier this week. "It hits closer to home when he's your son. You hate it for him.

"With the track record that he's had -- and the crazy stuff that has happened to him -- I know he can be successful when he's healthy."

This is why Friday night's outing against the Milwaukee Brewers isn't just any trip to the mound for the younger Anderson, who spent his past two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Injuries have kept him from reaching his peak, but there's arguably no better place for him to get there than with the Cubs.

"When he's been healthy, he's been a really good pitcher," Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. "With our defense we're always looking for guys that can get ground balls."

When he's healthy, the Cubs' Brett Anderson is one of the best in baseball at inducing ground balls. Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Why take a chance on a pitcher who has started only six, five, eight and three games in four of the past five years? Because in that other season -- 2015, his first with the Dodgers -- Anderson induced ground balls at an MLB-best 67 percent clip, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Since entering the league with the Oakland Athletics in 2009, he has the fifth-best rate of ground balls in baseball. Combine that with the Cubs' defense, and it could be a special year for him.

"Keep the ball on the ground, good things will happen," Anderson said simply. "I've seen what these guys can do."

The Cubs are counting on their pitching "infrastructure," as team president Theo Epstein likes to call it, to keep Anderson healthy enough to take advantage of his new surroundings. They've convinced him to open his mind to new ideas.

"I think it's gone well," catching coach Mike Borzello said. "We talked a lot in spring training about what he likes to do, but I wanted to check with him on how open-minded he would be on trying some things that he hasn't necessarily done in the past."

What new wrinkles can we expect? Pitching coach Chris Bosio gave an idea as it won't just be the same Anderson.

"Different patterns that they were we working on," he said. "Different pitches and different patterns and different parts of the strike zone."

The elder Anderson, now coaching at the University of Houston after a decade at Oklahoma State, witnessed the changes in spring training and came away excited for his son's new opportunity. He never saw Brett waver from his commitment to return from any of his injuries. Instead of running from his ailments, he's known to make light of them by tweeting about simply making it through a workout.

The sarcasm and edge he displays on social media puts him in an interesting spot with his new team. Calling out Cubs fans during the National League Championship Series battle against the Dodgers probably didn't do him any favors with the crowd he's now pitching in front of in Chicago.

"Right away I heard from people about that," Anderson recalled. "Maybe I can win those people back."

Winning Cubs fans over isn't difficult. He just has to get outs. The Cubs think they can unlock even more from the 29-year-old left-hander.

"If we give him the answers before the test maybe he'll be willing to try," Borzello said. "You try to build that trust as quickly as possible. Over time that happens, but you want it to happen yesterday."

Anderson is open to it all. He knows his prep before pitching is crucial -- he has added breathing exercises, along with core work, to his daily routine. The Cubs' front office believes in the group they've assembled to keep their pitchers healthy and effective. This is why they took a chance on Anderson as the one addition to their rotation.

"We know he's had health problems but it's worth it to see if he can get past that," Hoyer said.

Anderson arrived as a buy-low candidate thanks to an incentive-laden contract that works well for both parties. And while the Cubs are being cautious -- manager Joe Maddon has admitted they're not expecting a full season of starts from Anderson -- they do think they can max out potential that was on display during his bullpen session in St. Louis.

"Everything was moving and dancing around," Anderson said. "I'd rather control the movement than hope for the movement. That's helpful for what I do."

Added Bosio: "It may have been his best session yet."

When Anderson takes the mound Friday, some of his family will be in attendance, but his dad has to work -- Houston has a game Friday night, too. That doesn't mean he won't be keeping up with the action.

"I can follow along with my Apple Watch," Frank said. "Could you imagine saying that 10 years ago? I would tell you, you were crazy."

Whether the younger Anderson picks up his own device after his outing remains to be seen. He's not sure if he'll be as active as Jon Lester is after starts. He has to see how it goes, but as long as he's pitching everything else is gravy.

"It depends on the day," Anderson said. "If I feel like engaging the fans I'll do it. You know you're going to get all different responses, so it depends on my mood. Hopefully, I'm in a good one."

Anderson said that last sentence with a smile, then went to throw one last time before the rains came in St. Louis. He's ready -- ready to return to baseball for more than just a couple of starts.

"He's been around a while but he can continue to pitch for a quite a while," his dad said. "Not a lot of mileage on the arm."