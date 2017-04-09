So much for Kris Bryant's 'slump'

Kris Bryant records three RBIs and pitcher Kyle Hendricks drives in the go-ahead run in the Cubs' 11-6 win over the Brewers. (1:03)

MILWAUKEE -- No other reigning MVP had gone more at-bats without mustering a hit to start the season than Kris Bryant, but the Chicago Cubs third baseman didn't become discouraged. Self-evaluation is perhaps Bryant's best attribute, and that awareness could explain what led to such a quick turnaround at the plate.

It’s why manager Joe Maddon -- as well as Bryant himself -- showed very little angst when the 25-year-old began the season 0-for-14. After an infield hit on Friday, he broke out for three more on Saturday to go along with three RBIs in the Cubs' 11-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The slump is over.

“When he goes through a moment like that you just know he’s going to get hot in the very near future,” Maddon said after the game.

It’s what Cubs fans have gotten used to over Bryant’s first two years in the big leagues. No one was surprised to hear he took his opening week struggles in stride. Every out made was just motivation for the next at-bat.

Kris Bryant had three hits and 3 RBIs as the Cubs posted 11 runs on Saturday. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t feel anywhere near comfortable up there, but it’s nice to get some hits out of the way,” Bryant said casually at his locker late on Saturday.

It was just days ago, at the end of spring training, Bryant declared he was locked in for the start of the season. Even MVPs can be wrong.

“The brighter the lights, the guys are throwing harder, their pitches look a little different,” Bryant said of the difference between spring games and real ones. “Start out slow in spring training, adjust. Start out slow in the regular season and adjust. It’s a game of adjustments.”

As the MVP goes so do the Cubs. It wasn’t long ago Maddon hinted he thought the Cubs could average five runs a game this season. That’s a lot for a National League team, but after Saturday they’re approaching that mark -- averaging 4.6. Of course it took 11 in one night to get them there, which means there wasn’t a ton of offense in the first four games of the season.

The Cubs nearly got to five per game last season and that was without a certain pudgy left fielder in the lineup until the World Series. And it doesn’t hurt when your pitchers have five hits in five games including two from Kyle Hendricks on Saturday. Also, their part-time No. 9 hitter, Albert Almora Jr, is hitting .571, so maybe five runs per game is possible. The Cubs did all their damage on Saturday without even squaring up on a ton of balls.

“Those couple bloopers always help,” Maddon said.

The Cubs pounded out 17 hits, but some just fell in while others were hit to the wall. None left the yard, which isn’t a bad thing. There was some baton passing from one player to the next, which was reminiscent of last year’s World Series offense. Plus, the Cubs earned six walks on Saturday – yet another tribute to 2016.

“Hopefully we can turn the page on this whole opening week and play our game,” Bryant said.

In other words, the monkey is off his back as well as the team’s after scoring just 12 runs in the first four games, all nail-biters. By turning a 4-4 tie into an 11-4 lead on Saturday, the Cubs finally had a moment to breathe.

Maddon was asked how the mild-mannered Bryant reacts during a slump. Publicly he’s as cool as they come but he is human, after all.

“You get a little wide-eyed, huffy and puffy and all that stuff,” Maddon said.

And how did Bryant respond to his struggles? The only way he knows how. The way that earned him Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the MVP award in 2016. He explained it in four words.

“Just get more determined,” he said.

Then he finished the thought with the type of advice a veteran might dispense.

“This is part of being a big leaguer,” Bryant said. “Knowing that it will turn around, because it always does.”