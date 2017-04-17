Vote: Cubs Confidence Meter

Do fans feel there's a dynasty in the works at Wrigley? Or is there an outbreak of agita on the North Side? Read our take, then vote below!

Week 2: A weekend sweep at home might be cause for concern later in the season, but not now. The best starting staff in baseball after two weeks, combined with a top-rated defense, should be enough to keep the panic at bay. The Cubs need a few more clutch hits and a couple of reliable bullpen arms to emerge, but those aren't out-of-the ordinary things in April. Sometimes, it takes time to find your mojo. Verdict: Relax -- Jesse Rogers