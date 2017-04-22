Cubs' 'comeback kids' pull out another remarkable win

Anthony Rizzo ties it up with a 3-run home run in the ninth inning and Kris Bryant hits a sacrifice fly in the 11th to help the Cubs to a 6-5 win over the Reds. (0:43)

CINCINNATI -- It wasn’t Game 7 of the World Series loud, but the noise coming from the victorious locker room after yet another improbable Chicago Cubs victory, 6-5 on Friday, definitely was playoff worthy. Why not turn up the volume after a third consecutive come-from-behind win, thanks in part to Anthony Rizzo’s two-out, ninth-inning three-run home run off Reds righty Michael Lorenzen to tie it? The world champs just won’t go down easy.

“That’s what we always say, the comeback kids,” Rizzo said after the partying calmed down. “In the ninth, we’re saying here comes the comeback. It’s a good feeling to know none of these guys quit. It’s a cliché but it’s true. We know we can score at any given time.”

Manager Joe Maddon recently has talked about this year’s team finding its own identity. After three straight games of being down by three runs or more in the sixth inning or later -- and coming out on top in all of them -- perhaps Maddon has found it.

“I’m OK with that identity, but I’d rather do it in more conventional means,” he said with a smile. “It’s what we talk about. We just don’t quit.”

Wade Davis finished off the Cubs' third straight comeback win with his fourth save of the season. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It’s the same thing Maddon said on Wednesday when Addison Russell won a game with a walk-off in the ninth, and it’s the same thing inscribed on the team's World Series rings. This time the Cubs had to play until the 11th inning, when Kris Bryant brought home the winning run on a sacrifice fly. After Wade Davis earned his fourth save moments later, the music went on and the dancing began.

“That was a really good win,” Bryant said. “We had no business winning that game.”

How about Wednesday when they were down in the ninth or Tuesday when trailed 5-0, 6-2 and 7-4 only to win 9-7?

“Those three games, we had no business winning and we pulled it out in all of them,” Bryant said. “That may never happen for the rest of the season.”

The serious point in all this is if the Cubs are winning games they should be losing, then that bodes well for when they really go on a run. Right now, not everything is clicking, yet the champs are snatching wins from some near losses.

“These are the wins that make a difference between winning a lot of ballgames and not,” Rizzo said. “We’re winning them early [in the season]. It gives us a good feeling about our club.”

That’s four games in a row the starting staff has underperformed, but make that three days in a row that the bullpen and offense have picked them up. That’s a sign of a good team -- the ability to overcome when one or more parts of their game isn’t working.

“Would like it to go the other way, being up early, but a win is a win,” Jon Lester said. “When you come back, it always makes it a little bit better.”

And a little louder. The Cubs weren’t spraying champagne -- not yet at least -- but they were enjoying the win as if it came in October. They’re getting used to this.

“When you’re involved in games like this, it boosts the energy for everybody,” Bryant said. “Lot more excited. It’s loud and fun. Overall, a great team win.”

Again.