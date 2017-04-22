Jason Heyward, Cubs love Cincinnati ... and for good reason

Watch Jason Heyward explain why it's not necessarily just the home runs that tell him his swing is doling well. He hit a 3 run shot on Saturday after hitting a home run on Friday, the first time he's gone deep in back to back games since June, 2015. Video by Jesse Rogers (1:17)

CINCINNATI -- The Chicago Cubs tend to treat Cincinnati as their home away from home, and Saturday was no different, with balls flying into the bleachers at Great American Ball Park. That might have helped matters for Jason Heyward during a monster offensive performance in the Cubs' 12-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, but the veteran right fielder' early-season ascension can likely be traced back to his offseason swing makeover.

Either way, he’s getting results.

“The good signs are getting hits, being able to be aggressive in the strike zone,” Heyward said afterward. “Solid contact, consistent. Home runs are going to happen, but it’s not going to happen if you’re not doing that stuff.”

Heyward hit a three-run home run Saturday, one day after he hit his first long ball of the season; it's the first time he’s hit home runs in back-to-back games since June 2015. He didn’t hit his second home run last year until June 2. And Friday’s homer was the longest he's hit (433 feet) since 2012. That just so happens to be the season Heyward has been revamping his swing to resemble. He hit 27 home runs for the Atlanta Braves that year, and spent all winter of 2017 trying to copy that look.

"He just needed more time to deal with it,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s had a lot of hard outs, too. Good at-bats, hitting the ball hard, gaining confidence. And as that confidence grows, he’s going to continue to hit the ball hard.”

Confidence isn’t lacking for the Cubs when they come to Cincinnati. Over their past 12 games there, the Cubs have hit 32 home runs and scored a whopping 101 runs. On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo went deep again, his second three-run home run in two days, and Willson Contreras hit his first career grand slam.

Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run as part of a 2-for-4, four-RBI game Saturday as the Cubs blitzed the Reds. David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

“The ball was absolutely flying,” Maddon said. “It was in the air and it was gone.”

Suffice it to say that "warning-track fly ball" isn’t a phrase they use at Great American Ball Park often.

“It feels good to hit a fastball that far,” Contreras said. “Today was one of those days. ... It’s good to play here. Almost every ball you put into the air is going to be a homer.”

This might not make headlines, but one factor in the Cubs' ability to put up some big run totals lately: high pitch counts for the opposition. On Friday, Rizzo hit Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen's 41st pitch for a game-tying home run. On Saturday, Chicago sent starter Cody Reed to the showers after two innings and 69 pitches.

“Just have common sense up there,” Heyward said of the club's approach. “Lay off the bad pitches and hit the ones you can hit and hope they don’t hit a glove.”

For some teams, that’s easier said than done, but grinding out at-bats is part of the Cubs’ DNA. Sometimes they get away from it, but this week the offense has come alive just in time to pick up a starting staff in the midst of some struggles. Saturday made it five consecutive games for the Cubs without a quality start. For a championship-caliber rotation, that’s unusual.

“As a starting pitcher we have to take advantage of our offense and preserve the bullpen,” Saturday’s winner Jake Arrieta said. “That’s our job. When we get a lead like that, we have to hold onto it.”

The Cubs were up 3-0 before Arrieta took the mound, but they were down 4-3 by the time they came to bat in the second inning. Arrieta settled in soon after and made it through six innings, but it wasn’t always pretty.

“We’ve had some hiccups, but we’ve been picked up by the offense the last few times,” Arrieta said.

And that’s the biggest takeaway of the week. The Cubs still aren’t clicking in all facets of the game and yet they are still piling up wins. That’s a good thing. We know this team is capable of some special nights. And the Cubs can almost always rely on their defense. Javier Baez made a crucial first-inning error, but Heyward’s running catch in right field, which led to a double play in the third inning, might have been a turning point.

Heyward got the job done with both his bat and his glove.

“It kept fading and I was like ‘come on ball, just stop',” he recalled.

Right now, as the offense goes, so do the Cubs. The result is four consecutive wins and a sudden power surge. Just imagine what they can do when the quality starts on the mound return.

“Cubs baseball is just winning,” Heyward said. “It doesn’t matter how you do it.”