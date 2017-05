Do fans feel there's a dynasty in the works at Wrigley? Or is there an outbreak of agita on the North Side? Vote below!

Week 4: Last week's record: 3-3. Overall record: 13-11 (1st in NL Central). Week 3 results: RELAX (63 percent, up 2 percent), REPEAT (30, up 9), REFLUX (7, down 11).