Already a fan favorite, Javier Baez is searching for consistency

CHICAGO -- Take a look around Wrigley Field during any Cubs game, and Javier Baez jerseys are one of the most common sights you’ll see in the stands. But the man wearing the authentic No. 9 in Chicago has been in a five-week fight just to keep his playing time.

Or at least until now.

Finally, Baez has gotten hot. His 4-for-4 performance against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday combined with home runs in back-to-back games is a reminder of what he can do when he’s swinging at strikes.

“I was kind of upset with myself,” Baez said Wednesday of his slow start. “Was trying to slow everything down and fix everything in one at-bat.

“It always feels good to get a base hit. I was seeing the ball good (on Tuesday).”

That aforementioned Baez jersey is the most popular jersey in all of baseball that doesn’t have Bryant, Rizzo or Kershaw written on the back of it. He has a National League Championship Series co-MVP award at home and a street named after him in Chicago. But the truth remains: We still don’t know when Javier Baez is going to put it all together because he can’t shake his most glaring issue -- chasing pitches he shouldn’t be chasing.

“Making adjustments here in the big leagues is really tough,” he stated. “Pitchers know what they’re doing. If they do their homework, it’s going to pay off.”

Perhaps the Phillies don’t have the correct scouting report, as they’ve thrown him “cookies” during the series. Baez, of course, can still hit a long ball with the best of them. On Monday and Tuesday, he drove pitches thrown down the middle of the plate into the bleachers in right center and then in left. But it’s pitches far from the heart of the plate that stand between Baez and consistent production.

“It’s not like I’m not hitting the ball,” Baez said. “I’m hitting the ball. I’m (just) swinging at balls not in the zone.”

Javier Baez needs to get back to basics in the field and at the plate, where he is swinging at too many pitches outside the strike zone. Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire

That last thought has been said often about Baez’s approach at the plate. Partly for this reason: his OBP a year ago was only .314, just eight points higher than what Jason Heyward posted during his rough first year with the Cubs. According to ESPN Stats & Information, of 247 batters this season with at least 60 plate appearances, Baez has the fourth-highest chase percentage in the majors (42 percent).

“I expect him to get back to where he had been offensively, with more control of the strike zone,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Baez is striking out 30 percent of the time, the same percentage he went down on K’s in 2015. Last year, that figure was down to 24 percent. His current 5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio actually is the best of his career, though it’s still not a flattering number.

Taking his share of walks will be essential to his growth. Receiving just 15 free passes while striking out 108 times, as he did last season, is inviting the opposition to pitch outside the zone. And they’re doing it. Baez said he understands the problem, but fixing it is another story.

“I like my swing,” he said. “I’ve been with my swing my whole career. I just have to make my adjustments.”

Baez seemed ready to adjust to anything thrown his way this spring. He rolled into camp sporting a new World Series tattoo and a constant smile. And he played a starring role in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico, batting .296 and posting a .345 on-base percentage. But it didn't carry over to start of the regular season.

“He had a great camp,” Maddon said. “He was locked into his zone. He might be [in] the proverbial 'trying too hard' [stage] right now. He’s taking that pitch he should be swinging at, swinging at the pitch he should not. It happens. And when it flips back, he’s going to take off and get hot again.”

Maybe the switch got flipped over the last couple of days, as Maddon has a theory on hitters who possess low batting averages.

“It’s hard to get a young player to accept his walks because they want that number (batting average) to get better,” Maddon explained. “That makes you swing at even more bad pitches. If you do get a few hits you have a greater propensity to not swing at everything because you’re not just worried about getting that number up to where you want it to be.”

So perhaps Baez will be thanking the Phillies by the time they leave town, as they may have allowed him to settle in now that he raised his average about 60 points in two days. Plus, we’re getting deeper into the season now -- always a good thing for slow starters.

“I usually start like this, not too hot,” Baez said. “Through the season I get warm.”

This week’s exploits at the plate offer hope that Baez is getting warm, but if his performance doesn’t completely heat up, he can’t take his hitting woes to the field.

Errors are a bit of a dated statistic, but Baez has committed three -- third most in the NL -- in limited playing time. It’s a warning sign for a player everyone knows can make the spectacular play -- one whose own manager wants to see make the routine plays more routinely. Baez’s nonchalant flip toward second on a double-play ball that led to a big inning for the Reds in Cincinnati is exactly what his manager wants him to avoid.

“I’ve been working on my defense every day,” Baez said. “I don’t worry about defense.”

In much the same way the routine plays -- and not the spectacular ones -- will help us evaluate Baez’s defensive performance, the swings he doesn’t take will best illustrate his improvement in the field.

“It’s cyclical,” Maddon explained. “I’m aware of that. I don’t have any solid explanation except when guys aren’t hitting well, they’re normally swinging at pitches they shouldn’t be.”

Once Baez breaks the cycle and waits for his pitch to come, there will be plenty of fans in No. 9 jerseys ready to cheer for his breakthrough.