Aggressive and lucky is winning combination for Cubs' Willson Contreras

CHICAGO – Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. In the case of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, he was a little bit of both Wednesday night, as he drove in two runs with a pinch-hit double, then scored what turned out to be the winning tally in the sixth inning of the Cubs' 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The hit was simply a nicely pulled ball to left field, but Contreras' crossing the plate a few minutes later was anything but ordinary. With the Cubs leading 4-3, Contreras was standing on second base after bringing Wrigley Field to its feet with his double. There were two outs when Matt Szczur sent a ground ball up the middle, with the grass in center field its apparent destination. Contreras took off from second with one thing on his mind.

“I thought it was a ground ball to center, I was looking at [third-base coach Gary] Jones, and he sent me to home plate,” Contreras said after the game. “By the time I was going to home plate, I saw the catcher going for the baseball. I just kind of got around the base [home plate].”

Willson Contreras followed a two-run double by hustling home for what turned out to be the winning run in the Cubs' victory over the Phillies. David Banks/Getty Images

The ball never made it to center, as shortstop Freddy Galvis gobbled it up, but instead of attempting to throw the speedy Szczur out at first to end the inning, he kept his eyes on Contreras.

“He was anticipating a throw to first base and continued to come around [third base],” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You could see him [Galvis] regroup.”

The ball never reached center field, and Galvis never threw it to first. He seemed to pause until the Cubs catcher committed, then he fired the ball home. Contreras looked dead to rights until the mound seemingly rose up and hit the ball, delaying its path to catcher Andrew Knapp. In fact, Galvis simply made a low throw. By the time the ball reached Knapp, it was too late.

“We got lucky that ball hit right on the back of the mound,” Maddon said. “That was one of our lucky breaks for the night.”

Contreras said Jones never wavered, sending him home as soon as he hit third. The catcher’s instincts took over as he slid around the tag.

“I was just running as hard as I could and trying to get around the base [home plate],” Contreras said. “I went back and slapped it.”

The aggressive style of play led Maddon to describe Contreras as a guy who plays “with his hair on fire.”

“Overall, we try to teach that more aggressive method of baserunning,” Maddon said.

That aggressiveness, combined with some luck, was the difference in the game. Philadelphia added a run in the eighth inning to make the score 5-4 and turn Contreras' scamper into the winning play.

“In the air, you could tell it was going to be short,” Maddon said. “We got lucky.”