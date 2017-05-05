From face of the Cubs to facing the Cubs, Starlin Castro returns to Wrigley

CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo says it might be “bittersweet” for his friend and former teammate, Starlin Castro, to watch as New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman receives his World Series ring before Friday’s Cubs-Yankees game.

After all, Chapman was a Cub for a just a few months in 2016, while Castro was the face of the franchise -- albeit a losing one -- for much of his six years in Chicago from 2010 to 2015. But the three-time All-Star was traded the year before the Cubs won it all.

“It didn’t happen when I was there, but I’m happy for those guys,” Castro said earlier this week. "They won a ring."

Castro has always been a happy-go-lucky guy and should get a good reception from the crowd in his first road appearance at Wrigley Field, despite some ups and downs to his Cubs career. Mostly, he was really good on really bad teams in 2010-14.

“How the fans react when they see me for the first time since I left ...” Castro admitted to wondering. “I’m happy to go back and play there ... I don’t know. Actually, I don’t know. We’ll see. That’s why I can’t wait to see them react.”

Starlin Castro entered Thursday's games hitting .362 and tied with Mike Trout for most hits in the American League. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

The team is planning a video montage to honor Castro, and Rizzo is pretty sure his former teammate will get a nice ovation.

“He deserves it. It’ll be nice for him,” Rizzo said. “Part of him was part of that team last year that won a World Series. I’m sure he felt that. Just like every other Cub that’s put on this uniform, that championship is for them.”

The difference, Rizzo notes, is Castro was part of Theo Epstein’s rebuilding process. He even helped the Cubs to the playoffs in 2015 despite a rocky start to the season. Castro actually got benched as the starting shortstop, then reappeared at second base. After hitting just .170 in July, his bat came alive and he hit .296 in August and .369 in September/October.

His acceptance of his new role at second base is widely credited as a key factor in the Cubs’ second-half push to reach the postseason.

“It was very big,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It permitted Addison [Russell] to become the shortstop. He didn’t blanch. He didn’t make an excuse. He didn’t cry. He didn’t scream.”

Then came the offseason trade to the Yankees, which helped clear space to add free agent Ben Zobrist. The Cubs liked what the veteran winner brought to the franchise, but it doesn’t take away what Castro meant. He was a beacon of hope during a time when the Cubs went 346-464 in 2010-14.

“That’s one of the guys that starred with me,” Castro said of Rizzo who has been with the Cubs since 2012. “I came before him, but we were together for five years. He always wanted to win."

Rizzo added: “Playing every day, you form a bond with the guys and in the clubhouse. Castro and I had a good one.”

Because of that bond, Castro rooted on his old team during the World Series despite being dealt just before the real fun began.

“It was emotional,” Castro said. “It was a nervous World Series. It was pretty awesome. I root for the city of Chicago and all my ex-teammates.”

Castro is in a good place with his new teammates now. He is tied for the most hits in the AL with a guy named Mike Trout. He’s hitting .362, coming off a career year in home runs (21), and his strong start to 2017 has helped the Yankees become one of the season’s early surprises.

“He’s in a good position with a very good ball club,” Maddon said. “I know he can handle the bright lights in New York. I cannot be more happy for his success.”

Maddon also thinks Castro can handle the rigors of being a Yankee because he knows how to be accountable, something he learned coming up in the big market of Chicago. He never shied away from taking the blame.

“He was never an excuse-maker,” Maddon stated. “Whenever anything went poorly, he stood tall, I thought. You have to like everything about him.”

ESPN.com's Andrew Marchand contributed to this story.