Bunt against Aroldis Chapman? Cubs just say no

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs had a chance to keep their victory hopes alive on Friday afternoon not long after giving up the lead on a two-out, two-strike, three-run home run by New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner in the top of the ninth inning. Addison Russell was standing on second base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Cubs were up against a familiar face in Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

When Jason Heyward entered the batter’s box, Maddon had a decision to make: Attempt to bunt Russell over or let Heyward swing away. The Cubs manager didn’t hesitate.

“It’s very difficult to bunt off of Aroldis Chapman,” Maddon said after the 3-2 defeat. “I challenge anybody in this [media] room to go up there and attempt, especially if you’re left on left, to bunt the baseball against him.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the last successful sacrifice bunt against Chapman came in June 2014. In all, the opposition has been successful three times in sacrifice bunt attempts against Chapman in his career, so the numbers aren’t exactly in favor of laying one down. Then again, hitting off Chapman is no picnic either. What would Heyward have preferred?

“It’s hard to finesse bunt off someone throwing hard, especially the plane on which he throws the ball on,” Heyward said. “I would say odds are probably better in having an at-bat and grinding it out.”

Odds might be better, but they can’t be much better, as Chapman has a .122 career batting average allowed against left-handed hitters, while Heyward is hitting .225 against lefties in his career. Then again, all the Cubs needed was a ground ball to the right side. Heyward has been successful at doing just that 55 percent of the time, which was about league average last year, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Either way, it was a tough spot for Maddon and Heyward, who got down 0-2 before taking a changeup for strike three.

“He made his pitches, got ahead,” Heyward said of Chapman. “Not too many pitches to hit. The last one he didn’t get where he wanted it and it ended up in a good spot for him.”

Maddon is not against bunting, as he’s even squeezed with two strikes on multiple occasions. In this case, he felt swinging away was the right call. Heyward agreed, but Chapman won the battle anyway.