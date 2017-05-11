Scuffling Kyle Schwarber likely to remain Cubs' leadoff man

German Marquez strikes out 8 batters over 8 innings and hits a two-run single in the Rockies' win over the Cubs. (0:49)

DENVER -- A new-look lineup on Wednesday produced less than the old one as the Chicago Cubs were shut out for the second time this season, 3-0, behind a stellar eight innings from Colorado Rockies righty German Marquez.

Joe Maddon tabbed Jon Jay to lead off, while Kyle Schwarber hit third in place of Anthony Rizzo, who had the day off. Jay struck out three times and went 0-for-4, perhaps silencing the question from a portion of the fan base that wonders why Schwarber is the regular leadoff hitter.

"I fail to understand the reasoning behind the question," Maddon said. "I really do."

In fact, the more Schwarber scuffles -- he's hitting .195 -- the more likely he is to remain at the top of the order, at least until a major shakeup is needed.

Joe Maddon says he has no plans to bat Kyle Schwarber lower in the order. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

"A lot of times I put guys at leadoff who are struggling," Maddon explained. "If he was hitting fourth or fifth and he was struggling, he might be in the leadoff spot right now."

In fact, Maddon indicated that if Rizzo hadn't had the day off, he may have been the leadoff man on Wednesday because he's struggling as much as anyone. Maddon's held a longtime belief that a struggling player could benefit from batting first.

"They're almost like the same guy, except Rizzo probably doesn't strike out as often," Maddon said. "As of right now, I'm not ready to give up on anything like that. His (Schwarber's) struggles are not anywhere based on him hitting leadoff."

That last point is the key one for the manager. He doesn't believe Schwarber's numbers would be any different hitting one to three spots lower in the lineup. Until he does, than Schwarber is his leadoff man.

"[Ben] Zobrist would be the likely candidate," Maddon said. "Then you start stacking lefties, which is what I don't want to do. It feels good this way. It's not about Schwarber hitting lead off, he's just not hitting like Schwarber yet. That's all."

Maddon could always do what he did last season to outfielder Jason Heyward. After hitting second for the first portion of the season, he eventually dropped Heyward to sixth and even seventh. That was for the good of the team. It won't change much if Schwarber struggles hitting third or fourth. He would really need to be dropped to have an effect. But Maddon isn't close to being there yet.

"He's going to hit and hit really well," he said.

As for Wednesday, Schwarber was the only base runner the Cubs had until the seventh inning, as his first-inning walk amounted to all the offense they could muster off Marquez until then. The lineup simply didn't matter on this day. Maddon summed up any offensive woes like this:

"Just chasing. Chasing out of the zone. We're expanding our strike zone."

Kris Bryant tipped his cap to the Rockies' three starters in the series, indicating there's no worry even though the Cubs fell back to .500 on the season.

"This is our worst baseball right now," Bryant said. "Not hitting the panic button at all. We know the talent we have here. It's exciting. We've had a tough schedule here, long games, rain delays, that can affect you, but excited to have an off day and get back to it."