Cubs know off-the-field fun has to wait when baseball is your career

CHICAGO -- While the Chicago Cubs get a much-needed day off to clear their heads with no game on the schedule Monday, they also know that there is a limit to the fun they can have during their time away from the field. The struggling team can’t afford any new injuries right now, as they’ve gone through a spell of nagging issues lately.

None, of course, is as bad as what befell San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in a dirt-bike accident last month in Colorado that will keep him out for several months. That one is a reminder that while off days are times when players can unwind, not all hobbies are good if your career is in baseball.

“When I was a kid, I was really big into skateboarding and skimboarding,” Cubs shortstop Addison Russell said. “Never was a surfer, but I’d try that after I’m done playing.

“I stay away from that stuff now. I have investments I have to protect.”

A player’s body is an investment in and of itself, which means there are lots of offseason and off-day activities that athletes have to avoid until their careers are over.

“Snow skiing,” closer Wade Davis said. “I love to snow ski. I used to ski a lot, but I haven’t been in a while.”

Outfielder Jon Jay added: “The first thing I'll do when I’m done playing is go skiing. I told my wife to get that ready. When I’m done, we’re going straight to the mountains for a month.”

Skiing is overwhelmingly the activity Cubs players would love to participate in but just can’t. Or at least won’t. There is nothing in a player’s standard contract that says he can’t ski -- or play pickup basketball, for example -- but if a player gets injured, the team has recourse. A contract can be voided.

“That’s the tradeoff,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. “They want to do those things, and they can -- they just can’t [get] hurt.”

As you might imagine, considering his personality, pitcher Jake Arrieta has the longest “bucket list” of recreational activities he’ll dive into after his playing days are over.

“There’s a lot,” Arrieta said. “Snow ski. Water ski. Skydive. Bungee jump. All those extreme things, really. My friends growing up did that; my brother-in-law skydives all the time. He’s asked me to do some jumps, but I can’t do it. I want to.”

In fact, Arrieta and pitcher Brett Anderson had the same offseason story: Both watched while others enjoyed.

“We went to Breckenridge [in Colorado] and a bunch of my friends went skiing, and I’m just sitting there,” Arrieta said.

Same for Anderson, also in Breckenridge, but not everyone is an adrenaline junkie.

“I’m not that guy,” outfielder Albert Almora Jr. said. “I go on the boat and do my fishing, but I don’t go on Jet Skis and stuff. I get anxiety. I don’t suffer from it, but I think what can happen and stuff like that. Even when fishing. I always have shoes on the boat and am real careful with what’s going on with hooks and stuff. I’m just cautious.”

As the weather finally changes in Chicago, players will have more temptations, but most have a routine of saying no to their friends. It didn’t hurt that last week’s day off came in St. Louis instead of Colorado, where there are lots of outdoor extreme activities to participate in. The less that's available to the players, the better.

“Riding ATVs,” pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. said. “I would do stuff like that. I don’t ski. It doesn’t get that cold in South Carolina. ... Not even when I retire. I fall and I’m done. Broken hip.”

Kyle Schwarber agrees.

“Forget skiing,” the outfielder said. “I’ve never tried it. ... I would not skydive. I’d go to some theme parks and stuff. I stick to the things I know.”

Schwarber went fishing on the off day in St. Louis; there was no speedboat racing going on.

Davis was scared straight early in his career when “he didn’t know better.”

“Riding four-wheelers,” he recalled. “Shooting up the side of sand dunes, and some friends had a spill and a couple broken bones, and I thought, maybe this isn’t the best thing.”

Surprisingly, players have to stay away from golf for various reasons.

“I’m physically limited in a lot of things, but golfing because of my back is something I’ll put off until I’m done,” Anderson said.

Davis added: “Golf, for sure. And I’d like to lift more. Upper-body stuff. Can’t do it.”

The Bumgarner injury was a good reminder that the “risk isn’t worth the reward,” as Russell pointed out. So players will wait to have that kind of fun -- and they’re fine with it. Even Arrieta.

“Sitting on an inner tube is about all I’ll do now,” Arrieta said. “We’re fragile as humans. It’s easy to get hurt. That’s why skiing and all that stuff will be waiting when I’m done.

“Hopefully, I’m still able to do that stuff. I just don’t want to throw out both ACLs first time I’m off the mound.”