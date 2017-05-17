What gets laid-back Wade Davis' adrenaline flowing?

CHICAGO – He’s the one Chicago Cubs pitcher unquestionably dominating at his job, and now that Aroldis Chapman is on the DL, it makes the trade for Wade Davis look even better. Davis is perfect in save opportunities and hasn’t even given up a run this season, but what do we really know of the mild mannered closer? He’s quiet and keeps to himself but he sat down long enough to give us some insight on what makes him tick.

Tell me about where you’re from, Lake Wales in central Florida.

Wade Davis: It’s a smaller town but had a good high school sports program. Good baseball, football, everything really. Growing up there was awesome. Great family and atmosphere to grow up in.

Now tell me about Spook Hill in your hometown. What’s that all about?

WD: I went to elementary school there, and I guess there is some illusion that you’re going up the hill when you’re going down it. I never saw it though. I never got it. I guess if your car is in neutral, it looks like it’s going uphill instead of down, but I never got it.

I bet a lot of people don’t know this, but your second cousin is former Cub Jody Davis. Can you sing the song Harry used to sing?

WD: (laughing) I was like 4 when he played, so I don’t know the song. We’ve hooked up a couple of times when he was managing in the minor leagues. We were at the same level. We had lot of guys in my family play baseball. My dad played, brother, him.

So you were a starter at one time. When they asked you to be a reliever, did you go kicking and screaming?

WD: Not really. I usually don’t get too mad about decisions like that. I mean if you don’t understand why people are making decisions than you’re not being true to yourself. I definitely kept going. It’s kind of happened twice. There was competition in spring training (in Tampa Bay) and I got moved down.

Was that a big deal for you, pitching in Tampa after growing up in central Florida?

WD: When I first got drafted, I thought it was really cool. And I got to play on some good teams down there, which was a blessing. It was a good run over there.

You seem like a laid-back guy, so you must like how Joe Maddon handles things. Is he the same as he was in Tampa?

WD: Yeah, he’s cool. He creates some good distractions to keep your mind off the negative things going on. You may not even see that’s what he’s trying to do. Keep the mind at ease and free of negativity.

He’s talked about you as a “pitcher” and not just a flame-throwing closer. Is that the starter still in you?

WD: I don’t think so. It’s just having better success, trying to make good pitches instead of throwing hard stuff over the middle of the plate. I mean if you have superhero stuff then fine, but other than that, it’s better to be a student of the game.

Is that just a great feeling then? Throwing a 3-2 curve and freezing a guy for strike three?

WD: I don’t know if it’s a better feeling than throwing 120 mph, but it’s not bad. Just trying to keep things under control.

I know you faced the Cubs a couple years ago, but right now who would be the toughest out for you if you had to face your own team?

WD: That’s a tough one. I think the most uncomfortable would be Rizzo. He’s right there on top of the plate, so it’s an awkward visual -- some things there would make me uncomfortable. You want to go down and away on him but, he’ll hit that so it’s tough either way.

I don’t know if everyone understands the adrenaline aspect of the game. How long after a save does it take you to come down and get some sleep compared to if you don’t pitch that night?

WD: It’s like 3 or 4 a.m. If I don’t pitch, it’s much easier. You’re still hitting a lot of caffeine, but that adrenaline isn’t there like it is after you pitch. You come down about 30 minutes after a game then you’re up forever.

That must be a tough one for a closer because you’re always the last guy to go, so to speak.

WD: Especially when there is a day game the next day. And we have a lot of those. You’re getting four to five hours' sleep in that case.

You guys are about .500. You played on the Royals after winning a championship. They floundered a little out of the gate. Any similarities?

WD: Not really. Baseball is a tough game. Any team that’s around .500 is competing well. I mean you can flip a coin in a lot of games so there is a fine line. You just have to keep going, but we’ll get it going.

Just watching from the bullpen, are you expecting a run coming up here?

WD: I think you always expect them. What’s the point of showing up if you don’t? It’s counterproductive.

Last one: What do you do in the offseason to relax?

WD: Not leave my house.