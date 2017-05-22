Strong start from Jake Arrieta bolsters Cubs' resurgence

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have been consistent in reminding everyone that seasons such as 2016 don’t come around very often. Except for a lackluster stretch before the All-Star break, those curse-breaking Cubbies were a locomotive that stopped only for periodic autumn celebrations. Even for great teams, that kind of wire-to-wire performance is a rare thing. Outlying displays of greatness tend to happen in flashes. No one knows that better than Jake Arrieta.

So far in 2017, the Cubs have struggled to get all their disparate parts pulling in the same direction. The offense has underachieved. The defense has been leaky. The starting rotation has been a focus of concern. However, all those facets were in working order during Chicago’s 13-6 romp of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 13 runs on the Cubs’ side of the ledger were the headline. Manager Joe Maddon’s revamped lineup paid immediate dividends when Ben Zobrist homered to lead off the Cubs’ first. Kris Bryant homered twice -- his ninth career multi-homer game -- reached based five times and scored four runs. Suddenly with a slash line of .303/.411/.587, Bryant’s numbers are starting to look even better than his MVP campaign.

“K.B. liked the three-hole, it looked like,” Maddon said. “[The lineup] had a nice rhythm to it, I thought. It stretched out a little bit farther.”

The former Cy Young winner might never again live up to his 2015 form, but if he can deliver outings like he did Sunday, Chicago is in good shape. Jon Durr/Getty Images

Arrieta took advantage of the run support, holding the Brewers to one unearned run over six innings. He struck out six batters and threw 111 pitches -- 10 more than in any other outing this season. Yet Arrieta’s ERA still stands at 4.80, a stark sign that he still has a ways to go to put his early struggles behind him. The good news is that he, like the rest of the Cubs’ returning starters, seems to be trending in the right direction.

“The last three starts, he’s had 85 pitches per start,” Maddon said. “I was concerned just about getting him stretched out. I thought he had really good stuff that last inning.”

If 2016 is the high bar the Cubs will struggle to reach, 2015 is the year that Arrieta will always fall short of. That isn't a knock.

Everyone falls short of that amazing period, overlapping two seasons, when Arrieta was as good as anyone has ever been. The anniversary of that hot streak's end passed during Saturday’s rainout, when Arrieta originally was slated to pitch.

Perhaps it was better to have a day to pause and remember those magical numbers -- 24-1, 0.99 ERA, four homers allowed in 29 starts -- than dwell on this year’s results. Nevertheless, though Arrieta might not be able to aspire to peak-Jake numbers, the Cubs will gladly take the ones he put up Sunday.

“It felt good,” Arrieta said. “I was able to bear down and make a few good pitches. I kept the ball on the ground quite a bit today, which is nice. That’s an indicator of a step in the right direction. Just look to build off that.”

Back in reality, Arrieta’s outing on Sunday was full of positive signs. He walked just one batter, though he hit another and threw three curveballs into the dirt for wild pitches. His 16 swing-and-misses matched a season high, as did the 20 pitches he got the Brewers to chase. He induced nine ground balls, matching another season best.

“The last two games have really been reminiscent of what he’s supposed to look like,” Maddon said. “Two really great games to build off of. This one, he gets a win.”

Arrieta's two decent starts come amid a resurgence for the Cubs’ rotation as a whole. Since May 7, the Cubs’ 3.31 starter ERA is the second-best in baseball. That was the basis for everything for last year’s champs. If a repeat of that level of performance is too much to ask, a decent imitation of it might suffice, especially behind an offense that seems to be aching to break out. With more outings such as the one from Arrieta on Sunday, those worries we had over the Cubs’ rotation a couple weeks ago might quickly be put to rest.

“I think we’ve picked it up in pretty much every aspect of the game,” Arrieta said. “Playing a little better defense, throwing the ball a little better as a staff. Obviously, we’re starting to click offensively from top to bottom. We’ve got a lot of guys who are contributing up in the order, and that’s what we’re doing when we’re at our best.”