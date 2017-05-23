Cubs need to keep Ian Happ in the lineup

CHICAGO -- Either the starting staff is going to find some consistency or the Chicago Cubs are going to be mired in mediocrity in 2017. That's not a revelation. And just when you think they’re beginning to turn the corner, they have a bad outing, as John Lackey did on Monday night in a 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

But Lackey had been pitching OK the past few starts, and frankly there's nothing the Cubs can do but give him and the team's other starting pitchers the ball every five or six days and hope for the best -- at least until they dive into the trade market.

The one thing manager Joe Maddon and the team can control? Who plays.

After coming off the bench in the eighth inning for the first time as a major leaguer -- and promptly tripling -- it's becoming apparent that rookie Ian Happ needs to be in the lineup until further notice. Though Maddon gave sound pregame reasoning for center fielder Albert Almora Jr. starting in place of Happ, the Cubs aren't winning enough to keep one of the hottest hitters on the team out of the lineup, despite his ninth-inning strikeout that ended the game.

"Great approach up there, aggressive in the strike zone," teammate Jason Heyward said after the game. "He's not feeling his way through. He's going up there and being aggressive and trusting his ability."

Ian Happ has had a hot bat since being called up to the majors. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Before the game, Happ indicated he wasn't surprised by his start; he knows he's been locked in since spring training. This is just a continuation of that, as he's hitting .357 with seven extra-base hits to go along with five walks in 31 big league plate appearances. For the moment, he might belong in the Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant playing-time category, as in playing every day.

"You see it time after time with these [young] guys," Heyward continued. "Whether they expect to be here for a while or not, they make an immediate impact."

You can credit that to the Cubs' culture. There is an inviting atmosphere for young players going back to spring training, as rookie hazing continues to feel like a thing of the past. They might pick up a check here or there, but bringing them into the fold and making them feel welcome can only help the team -- and the player.

"It's not easy to do," Heyward said of Happ's contributions. "Some guys come up and there are a lot of questions or whatever ... He does what he's asked."

Happ has done more than what was expected, as he's started all over the outfield -- except for Monday, when he came off the bench. The Cubs were being shut out for seven innings and Happ helped their lone rally of the game, scoring on a home run by Ben Zobrist after his first career triple. Happ showed off his speed as well as his power on the play, as he made it to third base on a blast to left-center.

Until further notice -- or until he cools off -- the Cubs can't afford to not have Happ in the lineup. Maddon seems to know this, because Happ, prior to Monday, has started every game since he was called up. If the Cubs aren't going to get the job done on the mound, then perhaps they can outscore some teams. Happ is one of their best bets to help make that happen.

"I feel comfortable up here," he said Monday afternoon.

He looks the part as well.