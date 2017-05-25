Anthony Rizzo's power surge could be start of something special

Anthony Rizzo hits a pair of homers, while Wade Davis struggles in the ninth inning before picking up his 10th save in the Cubs' 5-4 victory. (1:23)

CHICAGO -- Slowly but surely, the Chicago Cubs are climbing the ladder that is the home run standings in the National League. Thanks to Anthony Rizzo’s two bombs off San Francisco Giants lefty Matt Moore on Wednesday night, his team now ranks sixth in homers, having caught the Cincinnati Reds, who have led Chicago all season. The Cubs are trailing the National League lead by just 11 home runs, in fact.

“It’s nice to see, as opposed to the rollover ground ball,” manager Joe Maddon said after the Cubs' 5-4 win. “Balls in the air. That’s the big thing right there. I think you’re going to see that out of more guys.”

Maddon went on to praise Jason Heyward, who homered the night before. In this one, Heyward hit a long foul to right that the wind blew away from the playing field, then tripled off the wall and scored to provide the Cubs with a huge insurance run in the eighth inning. But it was Rizzo who impressed the most, hitting two of the first three pitches he saw from Moore out to right field.

“I get on some streaks sometimes,” Rizzo said. “I want to be as consistent as possible. But you take it. You ride it out. You enjoy it.”

What does this mean in the big picture? Well, if Maddon is right, a power surge could coincide with a return to normalcy for a starting staff that was so dominant last season. Kyle Hendricks went seven innings Wednesday, one day after Jon Lester threw a complete game. If both the big bats -- Kyle Schwarber hit a 460-foot home run on Tuesday -- and the starting pitching come around at the same time, watch out: The Cubs could be the Cubs again.

Anthony Rizzo homered in the second inning Wednesday and again in the fourth, giving him 11 on the year. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rizzo was asked if this could be the start of something special. The 24-21 Cubs are 6-2 on their homestand with one game to play.

“Why not?” Rizzo responded. “You have to put your head down. You can’t say, 'We’re going to go on a streak.' You put your head down and win one game at a time. ... You pick your head up, and next thing you know, you are where you are.”

The Cubs are hoping that’s looking down at their opposition in the division. It has been a while since they could do that, but they’re slowly creeping closer to getting there. Rizzo made sure of that Wednesday, when he hit his 10th and 11th home runs of the season. It was the 14th multi-homer game of his career, and it came on a night when the wind was blowing hard from left to right.

“It’s tricky,” Rizzo said. “You have to focus on taking a good swing and not worry about what that wind [is] doing.”