Do fans feel there's a dynasty in the works at Wrigley? Or is there an outbreak of agita on the North Side?

Week 8: Last week's record: 3-4. Overall record: 25-24 (tied for 2nd in NL Central). Weekend update: Even though Cubs fans got to enjoy seeing Anthony Rizzo homer off Clayton Kershaw again, getting swept in three games by the Dodgers in Los Angeles in a rematch of the 2016 NLCS -- while also getting shut out twice -- stopped any talk about momentum.