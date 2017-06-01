Disastrous road trip leaves Cubs struggling to stay positive

SAN DIEGO -- Every time you think the defending champions have hit rock bottom, they find a way to dig a deeper hole for themselves. The only saving grace for the Chicago Cubs these days is their division. It's still winnable, but after getting swept by the San Diego Padres, manager Joe Maddon faces several firsts no one could see coming.

The Cubs have lost six in a row after their 2-1 defeat on Wednesday, the most consecutive losses since Maddon became manager in 2015.

The Cubs are 25-27, the first time they've been at least two games under .500 since Maddon took over.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres held the Cubs to nine runs in six games. Chicago 3-for-40 with runners in scoring position, dropping their average in that category to .211. No NL team has finished an entire season with an average that low since the 1981 New York Mets (.210). Before that you have to go back to the 1969 Padres to find a worse average, as they hit .201 with runners in scoring position.

One of the Cubs' hits with men on came via a bad hop, and another on an infield dribbler, so they've had one legitimate base knock with a man on second or third in over a week. What's the team saying and doing? The only thing they can, short of turning over a postgame spread.

Sticking together and staying positive.

"It's a part of baseball," outfielder Jason Heyward said. "I'm not going to say anything negative. If you're trying to get me to say anything negative I'm not going to say it.

"Keep grinding. Keep competing. Focus on the positive."

Jason Heyward and the Cubs offense continued to struggle and have now lost six games in a row. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

About the only positive from their latest loss was a fine outing by Jake Arrieta, though it was another game where the Cubs scored first, yet lost -- an unusual end to what is normally a winning formula.

"With what we accomplished last year, obviously the expectations are really high and they should be," Arrieta said. "We'll take it. We'll deal with the criticism and continue to move forward and do everything we can."

If and when the Cubs come out of their hitting slump is anyone's guess, but they're confident they will. As team president Theo Epstein put it on Tuesday, there is a gap between talent and production, but it can't last forever. He knows the talent is there because they just won a World Series with these same hitters. Why the gap exists at this very moment is unknown.

Maddon is also confident that when the slump does end, things will take off.

"I have a lot of faith in these guys," he said. "Once we start hitting. I think it's an anomaly moment offensively for us. We'll just keep working at it."

The Cubs aren't taking their predicament lightly. Video and cage work is being done. While in game at-bats aren't all bad, once runners get in scoring position, the offense shuts down. No one knows why. The abysmal road trip dropped their batting average even lower, but when you consider history, the Cubs should bounce back. Teams just don't hit that poorly with men in scoring position, not even the bad ones. We know the Cubs aren't a bad team; they're just playing like one right now.

"The game is fickle," Kyle Schwarber said. "It will do crazy things."

Getting shut down by the Dodgers' top ranked pitching staff is one thing, but the Padres have a 4.60 team ERA and that's after keeping the Cubs in check. That definitely qualifies as crazy.

So what can be done? In the short term, there probably isn't much. Some have wondered if the aforementioned Schwarber belongs in the minors, but even though he's hitting .165, he deserves a chance to break out of his slump, just not batting first or second. Let him watch an inning or two before going to the plate. Maddon should hit him seventh until further notice. Heyward had mechanical issues, which never got fixed last year, but he didn't disagree the move down in the order didn't hurt him.

"There is some benefit to that," Heyward said. "The game does come at you a little bit slower. And more times than not, you can go up there and react instead of trying to create something [like when batting second]. As a lefty, I got to watch Anthony Rizzo's at-bats every time. You watch the lefties before you and see how they're pitching them."

Besides a batting order change, there isn't much more Maddon can do until that gap between talent and production closes. And make no mistake, this is a mental issue, not a physical one. There is no need for a swing makeover, but a mental reset couldn't hurt.

"Start a whole new slate," Schwarber said of the upcoming home stand.

And it wouldn't hurt if the pitching staff, especially the rotation, picked up some of the slack. Despite losing six in a row, the Cubs actually scored first in the final four games of the trip, but their starter gave the lead back almost immediately. In three of the four games, the opposing team responded in the bottom of inning after the Cubs scored. It's probably a coincidence, but it's an ugly one.

"It's just not happening for us at the moment," Arrieta said. "The most important thing is to not get down. If we do that it will continue to snowball and continue to go in this direction. A positive mindset has to be maintained."

They can keep a positive outlook simply because the teams around them in the division keep losing. It means the Cubs have been given a chance to find their game without then having to climb out of a big hole. Will they put that good fortune to good use? Only if they can respond and play up to their talent. That's what champions do even after a bad stretch.

"Take it one at a time," Heyward said. "Look up and still be thankful we have a chance to win our division."