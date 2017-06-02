Is meeting with rival Cardinals the remedy for Cubs' struggles?

Aaron Boone expects the Cubs to turn it around quickly after being swept by the Padres. (1:45)

CHICAGO -- This is where the Chicago Cubs are as June 2 dawns: two games under .500 after a disastrous 0-6 road trip, but looking forward to a new month and a 10-game homestand.

If there was ever a time for the Cubs to reset their season, it’s now. We heard that kind of talk a lot last month, but after going 12-16, May won’t be remembered kindly.

"Once we get back home, we have that off day to kind of decompress," Kyle Schwarber said Wednesday after the Cubs' latest loss in San Diego. "Just take that mental breather. It will be good to be back in Chicago and in front of the home crowd again and start a whole new fresh slate."

Schwarber, more than anyone, could use that mental break. It remains to be seen if the day off the team enjoyed Thursday will help him snap out of his season-long funk (.165/.286/.341), but at this rate the Cubs will try to find anything positive.

The biggest assists this week came from the other teams in the division. They were just as bad, at least until Thursday when the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers both won. Even so, not one National League Central team has a winning record over the past 10 games.

As the Cubs begin a series with the rival Cardinals on Friday, Chicago is in third place in the division, three games behind first-place Milwaukee and 1.5 games behind second-place St. Louis.

Only five games separate first and last place with four months to play. It illuminates the meaning of one of the oldest maxims in sports: You have to win games in your division to win the division. And this season it could have more meaning than ever.

"It probably does," Cubs manager Joe Maddon admitted. "We’re just morphing into June right now. There’s a lot of time to go. If we were playing our best game in this position, I’d be a little bit more concerned. We have not hit to our potential yet, so I believe that our guys will. Then hopefully that will be a moot point."

Maddon can only offer hope because he can’t know for sure what’s going to happen. But as team president Theo Epstein put it a few days ago, the Cubs would have to "roll snake eyes" to be this bad on offense for the entire season. Positivity remains the name of the game inside the Cubs' clubhouse.

"If you stay down in the dumps, it can drag you all the way down," Schwarber said.

Along those lines, the idea of leadership has recently come up within the locker room. Mostly it’s been the press asking where it will come from. It’s not a bad narrative to explore considering every other aspect of the Cubs' performance at the plate has been examined. If it is all mental, then the voices speaking to the players can play an important part.

Ironically, two of the Cubs' 2016 leaders, free-agent departure Dexter Fowler and retiree David Ross, will be at Wrigley Field this weekend. Fowler plays for the Cardinals now, but before Ross broadcasts the game from the bleachers for ESPN on Sunday night, he might be able to shed some light on what’s up with his old team.

"There is a growth process going on," Ross said Thursday during a phone interview. "I think we all would be shocked if there was no dip in the growth. I would also be shocked if they didn’t bounce back from this and win the division.

"Shocked."

Ross echoed the sentiments of another leader who has seemingly taken on an even bigger role after the departures of others. At least publicly, Jason Heyward has become one of the main voices in the Cubs' clubhouse. Perhaps that’s no surprise, considering his Game 7 rain-delay heroics last season. His opinion comes from the experience of one who has struggled. He’s been there, but many of the young Cubs have not. What can a guy like Schwarber draw on when things go south?

"When you don’t have swings, when you don’t have confidence, when you don’t have enough to go back to, it makes it tougher," Heyward said. "You don’t have that muscle memory built up."

Is it possible that the young Cubs had too much success too early and now have to figure things out while trying to defend a title? There are worse scenarios, and of course they should be better for it when they come out the other side.

But will it be at the cost of the division?

"Just inconsistency of a young group," Ross said. "Some of that stuff is hidden when you get good starting pitching."

Ross may have hit on something, because people may have forgotten (or didn't realize) that the Cubs were ranked 10th in the National League last season in hitting with men in scoring position. That’s better than 15th, where they rank now, but it’s not as if they lit the world on fire. In 2016, they pitched lights-out, and that covered a few offensive warts. This year, everything is being exposed.

"You can’t slow the game down enough," Heyward said regarding the tough times. "You can’t slow life down enough."

They might be saying the same in locker rooms across the NL Central. Those teams, though, must feel emboldened by the Cubs' play in first two months, while the Cubs feel fortunate that the Cardinals and Brewers can be overtaken with just a few days of good baseball. Plus, according to ESPN Stats & Information, 11 teams since 1996 have begun June at least two games under .500 yet have gone on to win the division.

Another adage now applies -- every division game is worth two in the standings -- so this weekend provides a chance at a six-game swing if one team sweeps. It means the Cubs' West Coast debacle has to be forgotten quickly, and though Ross can only cheer from the bleachers -- like the rest of the fans this weekend -- he can offer advice from afar. The Cubs should take it.

"The main thing is keeping the sanity within the group," he said. "You can grow from these situations.

"There is great leadership from the front office on down. I don’t worry about that. They’re just not getting the big hit. They will get it. I’m sure of it."