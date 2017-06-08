Seventh-inning gaffe helps bring Cubs' winning streak to a halt

Watch John Lackey discuss his outing against the Marlins. It wasn't the two home runs that bothered him. Video by Jesse Rogers (0:49)

CHICAGO – The night should have belonged to Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber as he earned his first three-hit game since 2015, but a play teams probably don't practice in spring training helped halt the Cubs' five-game win streak.

"I've never been part of something like that," relief pitcher Brian Duensing said after a 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. "That's kind of on me."

The Cubs were trailing 5-3 in the seventh inning when Marlins speedster Dee Gordon singled and stole second base with one out. As Duensing pitched to Giancarlo Stanton, Gordon took his lead off second base. Stanton swung and missed on a 3-2 pitch that bounced away from catcher Miguel Montero and toward the Cubs dugout. Montero scrambled to grab the dropped third strike and fired a bullet to Anthony Rizzo for the out. Unfortunately, no one was covering home, and Gordon came around to score what proved to be the winning run. The Cubs scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings before falling.

"That's just how this game is played sometimes," manager Joe Maddon said. "[Montero] made the play. We were yelling. He didn't get back [to the plate]. Then Rizzo tried to lead him with the throw."

With no one covering home for the Cubs in the seventh inning, the Marlins' Dee Gordon came around to score the eventual winning run. Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Neither Montero nor Duensing was close enough to make a play. Rizzo tried to get the ball back to his catcher, but the play failed.

"I was so focused on making a pitch to Stanton. I guess I just lost focus," Duensing said.

But there's a twist to the story, as a mistake by Gordon might have benefited the Marlins and sent the Cubs to their first defeat of the homestand.

"I also believe their runner thought there were two outs," Maddon said. "He wasn't really trying to score. So we had more time than we thought. Had he known the number of outs he probably would not have tried it in the first place, which would have worked in our favor."

Gordon nonchalantly rounded third base and looked as if he were jogging back to the Marlins dugout on the first-base side. When he realized it was only the second out of the inning, he picked up his pace toward home. No Cub was there waiting for him though. Duensing apologized to Maddon in the dugout.

"He said it made it seem like Gordon pulled up," the pitcher said. "Not sure if it's a lucky run. I mean, technically, I should be covering home plate there, but I've never been involved in a play like that."

In fairness to Duensing, Montero was probably just as close to home plate, but he didn't make it back either. Still, the pitcher took the blame for the run scoring.

"I was so worried about pitching to Stanton," Duesning said. "I didn't think about it. I saw Rizzo pump-fake once. They got us on that one."