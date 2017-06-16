Intense, humble ... sexy? How Kris Bryant's teammates describe the MVP

Rookie of the Year. MVP. Superstar. World champion. Sometimes it feels like we're running out of words to describe Kris Bryant. Even when Bryant struggles -- as he did in Wednesday's loss to the Mets -- his teammates know his inherent nature won't keep him down. We went to the players who see him every day and asked them for one word that fits best and that even keel trait came up the most, along with some answers that might surprise you. Here's what they had to say:

Cubs teammates say Kris Bryant has a consistent routine and demeanor that help him succeed. Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports

Joe Maddon

Metronome: “He has the same beat every day."

Justin Grimm

Humble: “It’s one thing I like about him. He goes about his business, it doesn’t matter how well he’s doing. He always remains the same guy. You don’t see that a lot in this game nowadays. He doesn’t lose where he came from.”

Jake Arrieta

Sexy: “Everything he does is sexy. Him on the field, he makes the game look easy. Day games, he’s got the shades on. Looks good in the box, looks good on the field. Looks like a big-leaguer. Off the field, he’s just a sexy dude.”

Carl Edwards

Quiet Assassin: “OK, that’s two words. He’s quiet, then goes out and crushes you.”

Mike Montgomery

Steady: “He always stays in his routine, and he never really gets too emotional or too low on himself. It’s consistent. He’s talented, of course, but that’s what stands out to me more than his talent. I think that’s what makes him great. It takes a lot more than just talent to be at the level he’s at. It’s fun to be around for sure.”

Jon Jay

Competitor: “He doesn’t take a pitch off -- on offense or defense. He wants to make every play. Even in the outfield. His at-bats, he’s ready to do damage on every single pitch. He doesn’t give away at-bats at all.”

Ian Happ

Consistent: “His routine and demeanor is the same every day. He doesn’t get too high or too low. It’s the toughest in this sport. He does a very good job of that. That’s why he’s one of the best players in the league.”

Eddie Butler

Intense: “You watch the shenanigans that go on around here, especially with the loud music, guys are having a lot of fun, and he’s just locked in. He’s out there ready for every at-bat, every play. He’s super intense.”

Kyle Hendricks

Composed: “A lot of words come to mind, but that one stood out for me. It’s his game and personality. Everything. Every time I see him, he’s composed. Publicly or even in the clubhouse with no one else around he’s that same guy. Composed.”

Albert Almora

Humble: “Nothing goes to his head. He hasn’t changed since the day I met him. Minor leagues, big leagues. He hasn’t changed. We all know how good he is on the field, but I feel like people still don’t know how good he is off the field. It’s unbelievable.”

Miguel Montero

Humble: “Down-to-earth kid. All the talent in the world, and what’s impressed me the most is when things go good for him, he’s up here [puts hand up high], when things don’t go well he’s still up here. I like his attitude, professionalism, work ethic. You never think he’s an MVP guy. He’s so humble. We need guys like him more.”

Willson Contreras

Beast: “The way he plays and cares about things shows me everything. He’s so quiet but once he goes out there he’s one of the best. He grinds every at-bat. He grinds playing defense. Off the field, he’s a model. He’s a beast.”