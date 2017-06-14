The Cubs are onto something with Anthony Rizzo as leadoff hitter

Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ and Kris Bryant hit three of the five Cubs' home runs in the team's 14-3 dismantling of the Mets. (0:50)

NEW YORK -- He went for the architecture, but who's to say Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon didn't say a prayer for his offense when he visited St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon before his team played the New York Mets? And perhaps there was some divine intervention telling him to bat slugger Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot.

Whatever the cause, Maddon pushed all the right buttons with his lineup as the Cubs exploded at the plate for a rare, runaway 14-3 victory.

Rizzo was the engine, leading off the game with a home run in his first career at-bat in the No. 1 spot in the order. One inning later, he walked with the bases loaded to drive home a run, then doubled home another run in the third inning. The Cubs never looked back.

"It's one game," Maddon said afterward. "We did a nice job tonight. Rizz did a nice job of kick-starting us."

Joe Maddon moved Anthony Rizzo to the leadoff spot Tuesday -- a first for the slugger -- and Rizzo delivered with a home run in his first at-bat. Elsa/Getty Images

It might be one game, but it won't be the only one in which Rizzo bats leadoff. Maddon isn't one to mess with a good thing, not when his team has struggled so mightily on offense. Rizzo set the tone, indeed.

"The thing is, he's not impacted by that," Maddon said of Rizzo leading off. "He kind of has fun with it. He doesn't look at it in any other way than it's fun. He's going to enjoy the moment, and he did."

Maddon might be on to something. He has watched an offense wound so tight this season that it has barely registered good contact when runners have gotten on base. Just a day earlier, the Cubs hit into a double play in four consecutive innings while losing meekly to Jacob deGrom, 6-1. But Rizzo's playfulness might have rubbed off.

"In the [batting] cage he was like, 'I'm going to hit a homer, first pitch,'" Kris Bryant recalled. "Calling his shot basically. It wasn't a first pitch, but it was still pretty impressive."

Rizzo hit it out on the second pitch, so he still gets bragging rights, but the trash talk began well before the Cubs took batting practice. Every morning, first base coach Brandon Hyde texts the lineup to the entire team, and according to catcher Miguel Montero, Rizzo quickly texted back to the group, "1-0 guys," when he saw he was leading off.

"I told him I'm going to take a picture of that text because no one will believe me," Montero said. "He said it, and then he did it."

Montero sees a relaxed player, but not because Rizzo led off one game. It's more personal than that.

"Go look what he's hitting since he got engaged," Montero said. "He was like at .225, now he's like at .270. It's a weight off your shoulders. I know it, man. I've been there."

For the record, Rizzo got engaged on June 1, and since then, he's hitting .371 with a .532 on-base percentage. And he's all-in for leading off, at least for now. He even texted old friend and former teammate Dexter Fowler that he was the best leadoff man in the game. Fowler responded in kind, reminding Rizzo that he's batting second for the St. Louis Cardinals right now.

If it sounds like Rizzo and his teammates had some fun for a change, it's because they came with some lumber Tuesday, knocking out Mets starter Zack Wheeler in the second inning. Five home runs will make any team happy.

"Let's go on a run now," Rizzo said. "That would be great. Just keep winning. Hopefully, this can be the start of something, but it's just one game."

Who knew Rizzo could the tone setter? It's exactly what Maddon called him after the Cubs broke out for their highest scoring game of the year, behind their highest scoring inning (seven in the second) since 2015. All because their leadoff man came to his job relaxed and talking up a storm.

"Now we're going to win 15 games in a row, and he's going to be leading off every one of them," Bryant said with a sigh. "His head doesn't need to grow anymore."

Maybe it had nothing to do with Rizzo, or Ian Happ hitting a grand slam, or three other Cubs homering. Perhaps it was preordained by Maddon and his visit to church.

Or maybe not.

"I really avoid praying for success as a group hitting or pitching," Maddon said. "I don't focus on those things. That's not what candles are for."