Cubs' Joe Maddon wonders if youth is to blame for inconsistent play

Chicago gets back-to-back homers from Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ to start the game, but New York is able to battle back behind Curtis Granderson's 300th career long ball in a 9-4 win. (0:56)

NEW YORK -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon had his answer ready. After yet another perplexing game and outcome Wednesday -- the Cubs lost 9-4 to the New York Mets after blowing a 4-1 lead -- Maddon was asked if he could put his finger on what has gone wrong for the defending World Series champions.

"[Ian] Happ didn't play in the big leagues last year," Maddon said. "[Willson] Contreras played half a season. [Kyle] Schwarber did not play at all. [Javier] Baez was a backup player and [Albert] Almora came up in the middle of the season. I love my names as much as anyone else does but these are young and inexperienced guys. What you're seeing is young guys battling to get back to where we had been last year without the benefit of having veteran experience."

Perhaps youth does explain their inconsistent play, because nothing else seems to answer that question. Other than some expected hangover for the pitching staff, this season has made little sense.

In normal circumstances, the Cubs would have used Tuesday's 14-3 win over New York as a jumping-off point for a run, and when Anthony Rizzo homered to lead off a game for a second consecutive night, it looked as if they had their mojo back. Happ followed with a long ball as well, then Schwarber destroyed one a few innings later.

But then things fell apart. This time, the defense and bullpen came up short. It's always something with these 2017 Cubs.

"There's a certain unpredictability about us," Maddon said. "That's why we're a .500 ballclub right now. That's what happens when you're .500. You don't play that same good game every day."

Relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., a 25-year-old, gave up three runs in a disastrous eighth inning. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

When Kris Bryant looks bad at the plate and in the field, and it's Carl Edwards Jr. serving up the go-ahead home run, you know it's a unpredictable night. Maddon wasn't the only one pointing to the youth on the Cubs. Rizzo sees it as well.

"We're developing guys and winning ball games at the same time," he said. "Teams don't do that. We developed guys last year and won the World Series. No team has ever done that, I don't think. You have to take your lumps."

It has been a game of whack-a-mole for the better part of three months. The Cubs just can't get all facets of their game working at the same time. The bullpen was probably due for a bad night considering it has the fifth-best save percentage among National League teams. That's not bad for a team with a 32-33 record. No matter what happened Wednesday, the Cubs' problems still revolve around a homer-only happy offense and a starting staff that is just average right now.

"We do a good job, but we have to do a better job," Rizzo said.

The higher ceiling is on offense, where they've woefully underachieved and where most of the youth on the team resides. Can they mature quick enough to help the Cubs back to the playoffs? They think so.

"We're still a confident ballclub," Schwarber said. "We're going to go out there every day and compete our asses off. ... I'll take our guys any day."

Rizzo stressed the importance of putting things in perspective and understanding the process. But a step forward can only be followed by a step back so many times before a new realization takes hold. Maddon says he understands that as well; as the saying goes, "you are what your record says you are."

"We've earned the right to be in this position," he said. "We've played well enough to be a .500 club."

It would be easy to say a day off Thursday before heading to Pittsburgh can only do the team some good after a bad loss, but who really knows what this team needs? Perhaps an extra arm would help, but more than any new player the Cubs could acquire, they need to find some consistency in all parts of their game. We've been saying as much for months. A great win followed by a bad loss only confuses things even further, so Rizzo tried to project a sense of calm.

"The sun is going to rise tomorrow, we're going to wake up in the city and we're going to go on to Pittsburgh," he said.