Javier Baez reverses course to power Cubs in right direction

MIAMI -- It was only a day ago Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was lamenting his team's inability to use the opposite field on a consistent basis. That message must have made it quickly to the clubhouse because his young hitters bucked a bad trend in a decisive sixth inning on Saturday, leading to a 5-3 victory. They did something they don't normally do: They went to the opposite field, culminating in a two-run, tiebreaking double by Javier Baez. He crushed a ball to right.

"I think my power is to right-center," Baez said after the game. "I mean I know it. Sometimes I get out of my plan trying to pull the ball. Once I get in that lane, hopefully I'll stay there."

Baez' big hit came after Addison Russell's double to right and then lefty Ian Happ's single to left, showing the Cubs took Maddon's message to heart. Baez, in particular, continues to show flashes of stardom but that's often followed by a series of bad at-bats, especially against right-handed pitching. But those have come less and less this season. He's hitting .248 off righties, up from his .234 career average against them.

"I bet he has as much power to that side as he does to the pull side," Maddon said. "As he learns to do this better, he'll hit more home runs to right-center based on what the pitchers are trying to do to him. That doesn't happen overnight. You have to be patient."

Javier Baez's opposite-field, two-run double in Saturday's sixth inning was the big hit for the Cubs. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The progress for Baez is coming, but it's slow -- or at least it feels slow. According to ESPN Stats & Information, from 2015 to 2016, Baez hit a total of one home run to the opposite field. He already has two this year. What might be most interesting about him is he had three opposite field home runs when he first came up in 2014, so he's gotten away from what made him so dangerous: power to all fields.

"Trying to get my timing down," Baez said. "[And] not trying so hard."

Baez continues to feel like a player who could have super stardom written all over him, considering he has power and can play elite defense. It's why many dismiss the notion of trading him, but it's also why those around the league consider him a high-value target. Either way, he's not reached his potential yet. Then again, neither have a lot of the Cubs' young hitters, which made Saturday's performance both standout and impressive.

"Just trying to get these guys to understand there's more than one side to a baseball field," Maddon said. "As we do that, we'll hit better in situations. That's the key to being able to drive in runs.

"You have to permit the ball to get deeper. You have to be centered mentally. You can't just go up there and turn and launch on the pull side."

That last thought could have been meant solely for Baez, who had some massive swings trying to pull the ball before he took a pitch where it was thrown for the game-winning hit.

"He can keep the big swing," Maddon explained. "That doesn't bother me at all. It's about what he's trying to do with the big swing. You saw that when he permitted the ball to travel and shot the ball over the right fielder's head."

Baez seems to understand the book on him, which says to go away with some occasional inside fastballs. It's why Maddon believes he can hit more home runs to right-center than even left, simply because that's where the opposition is pitching him.

"Pitchers throw home runs more than hitters hit them," Maddon said.

As Baez has made slow progress, so have the Cubs overall. It doesn't always show up -- especially against right-handed pitching -- but no longer does it feel like they're completely stuck in the mud. An upcoming four-game series in Washington can change all that for the worse. But as bad as things have been, the Cubs can move back into first place on Sunday when they go for the series win. The ceiling for Baez continues to be sky high and that could apply to a group of young hitters.

"When you're filling out that [scouting] form, the area you have the most latitude is hitting," Maddon said.

It wouldn't be a bad time to start touching that ceiling, starting with Baez, who almost got as many cheers from the pro-Cubs crowd as hometown hero Anthony Rizzo did.

"I'm doing my work, staying [in] my routine," Baez said. "I feel real good at the plate."