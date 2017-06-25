Even the Cubs' biggest stars are struggling to drive in runs

MIAMI -- It’s one thing when inexperienced hitters aren’t coming through in the clutch, but what happens when a team’s MVP candidates don’t do it -- including the reigning winner himself? It makes for a long first three months of the season. Just ask the Chicago Cubs.

“More than anything, it’s trying to do too much, as opposed to just score one,” manager Joe Maddon said after a 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. “I think a lot of times a hitter gets in that situation and the bases are loaded or two guys are on, you want to score three or four. Score one. Score the guy that’s on third base. If you could reduce it to scoring one, mentally, you can have a much better chance of being consistent with it.”

Kris Bryant's frustration reflects that of the Cubs on offense lately. Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

In a way, Anthony Rizzo did that his second time up with the bases loaded when he flew out to left field -- but that came after a pop-up with the bags juiced earlier in the game. Six men on for Rizzo and just one scored. In all, he and Kris Bryant stranded seven base runners, continuing a season-long trend for them and the team. Rizzo ranks 52nd in the National League with a .254 batting average with runners in scoring position, and the reigning MVP is even worse. Bryant is 70th out of 77 qualified hitters in the NL with a .204 batting average in that category. Asked if Sunday’s game was frustrating, his answer was short and to the point.

“Yeah, frustrating game,” he said. “You nailed it.”

Earlier, Bryant discussed his RBI total (31), which is down this year. He’s not hitting as well and there have also been fewer guys on base ahead of him, making his opportunities that much more important.

“I’ve left some out there,” Bryant admitted. “Last year, there was a ton of opportunities for RBIs, too -- so this year is different. Hitting second in the order is different. That’s how I’m looking at it.

“It’s not a short total by any means, but there are some missed opportunities.”

Take Sunday’s fourth inning: After Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly to draw the Cubs within two, Bryant struck out on a change-up with two on base. Opportunity missed. Or look at Rizzo in the second inning, when he flied out with the bases loaded.

Maddon tried to explain what’s happening with two of his best hitters.

“They’re being relied on heavily to do this stuff, so that could weigh on them even more but historically my concept with that is just think about scoring one,” Maddon said.

Bryant didn’t mince words. He knows he can be better, but understands he can’t always come through.

“Not every year is going to be perfect,” he said. “It’s not going to be an MVP year every year so that’s how I look at it... Stick with the same approach. There’s no need to make any situation bigger than it is. No matter if it’s the first or ninth inning of a game.”

That mindset has mostly worked for one of the best hitters in the game, and there’s nothing wrong with his .266 career average with runners in scoring position, but the Cubs need more right now. Both he and Rizzo could have slumped with men on base last season and no one would have noticed -- the Cubs were a runaway train at that point. But now they can’t afford not to come through. Bryant summed up his season, but could easily be talking about the 2017 Cubs who next face a huge test against the Washington Nationals coming off a series loss in Miami.

“Different year, different dynamic,” Bryant said.