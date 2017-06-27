The best is finally here for Javier Baez

Javier Baez robs Bryce Harper with a diving catch to end the third inning and follows it up in the eighth by running all the way to foul ground to slide in and catch Adam Lind's hit. (0:43)

WASHINGTON -- Leave it to the Chicago Cubs' flashiest player to lead them to one of their best victories of the season, 5-4 over the Washington Nationals on Monday. Shortstop Javier Baez was everywhere in the dramatic win, making key plays on offense and defense.

"I love when we participate with that kind of intensity," manager Joe Maddon said after the game. "I'm not saying we haven't, but coming in here against a really good team, under the circumstances, it was kind of fun."

Fun is what Baez is all about. First, he snared a line drive by Bryce Harper to end a Washington threat in the third inning, then he struck out three times before getting two hits, including what turned out to be a game-winning RBI double in the ninth. Striking out all those times apparently didn't faze him.

"A lot of guys after three punches don't do that kind of stuff," Maddon said. "He has a Teflon finish about him. He's able to move along to the next moment. It doesn't stick."

By that point, Baez would have been named first star of the game, but his best was yet to come on defense. In the bottom of the eighth, Adam Lind popped up a ball down the third-base line in foul territory. Baez took off from his shortstop position. Did he really have a chance?

Javier Baez's defensive range and clutch hitting were on full display in the Cubs' win Monday. Nick Wass/AP

"That was stupid good," Maddon said later. "I don't know who else makes that play."

Of course he had a chance because there are few plays on which Baez doesn't. He made a sliding catch, much to the delight of another pro-Cubs crowd at Nationals Park.

"I just saw the ball the last second," Baez said. "It just went into my glove. I don't know how I caught it."

There has been an uptick in the 2016 NLCS co-MVP's game lately, and it is coming just when the Cubs need it most. With injuries piling up, Baez has an increased role and is taking advantage of it. All of a sudden, he's hitting righties and going the opposite way -- his ninth-inning RBI double went to right-center -- and he is playing better in the field.

Did we mention his stolen base in the eighth, which allowed teammate Albert Almora Jr. to squeeze him home? Asked about his game in the locker room, Baez gave a sheepish but honest response.

"I'm doing good, everywhere," he said with a smile. "Trying to do my best and make my adjustment at the plate. I've been working and working. Finally, it's been paying off again."

This is the Baez the Cubs have been waiting for. Perhaps the intensity and drama of a big series with the Nationals are what he and the Cubs are looking for. He said as much.

"Games like this are what we need right now," Baez said. "The Nationals are like St. Louis. Always good competition. ... Before the game, everyone was into it. Go out there, and play hard."

Dare we say that Baez sounded like a leader? He is playing like one right now and impressing his manager in the process. Striking out three times but not letting it get to him might have been what Maddon liked the most.

"For me, it's probably the epitome of staying in the moment," he said.

That's a good description of how the Cubs beat the Nationals with a very young lineup led by a now-quasi veteran. Baez did his job and then some.

"I'm just having fun out there," he said. "It worked out tonight."