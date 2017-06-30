Inside the Cubs' ninth-inning rally to beat the Nationals

Dusty Baker gets ejected in the sixth inning for the first time as the Nationals manager. In the ninth, the Cubs rally to score three runs for a 5-4 victory. (1:22)

WASHINGTON – The Chicago Cubs didn’t declare Thursday’s ninth-inning rally over the Washington Nationals a needed victory, but it sure felt good to them nonetheless. Let’s go inside the inning that earned the Cubs a dramatic split of their four-game series.

Cubs trail 4-2, top 9.

After Addison Russell struck out against Nationals pitcher Blake Treinen, the rally began with rookie Jeimer Candelario getting hit by a pitch near his left knee. He went down to the ground in clear pain but stayed in the game.

“He got hit pretty darn good,” manager Joe Maddon said afterward.

Candelario was taken for X-rays after the game -- they were negative -- but he could be seen inside and out of the Cubs clubhouse still in pain.

“To wear that hit-by-pitch, man, that was big,” teammate Jon Jay said.

A near-double play off the bat of Victor Caratini almost ended the game, but the ball was bobbled at second base, allowing Caratini to reach. Javier Baez kept the inning going with a base hit, moving Caratini to third.

“There was no panic when we got down, especially in that last inning,” infielder Tommy La Stella said. “Everyone was on the same page.”

La Stella strode to the plate as a pinch hitter with the Cubs still down 4-2 but the tying runs on base.

“Just getting something I can handle, making sure I don’t expand the zone,” La Stella said. “[Treinen] has power stuff, so I wanted to make sure I got something I can hit and take a nice, easy swing at it.”

La Stella took a 1-1 pitch over the shortstop’s head for an RBI hit as Baez moved up to third. That made it 4-3, and it led to a new nickname for La Stella, whom Maddon famously dubbed "3 a.m."

“Tommy is like a gnat,” starter Jon Lester said. “He finds that ability to foul off pitches and have good, quality at-bats. Same with Jay. You look up and Jay’s 3-2 or 2-2 and it’s a seven- or eight-pitch at-bat. These guys always have good at-bats.”

Tommy La Stella scored the go-ahead run during the Cubs' three-run rally in the ninth inning Thursday. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Jay was next. The key moment of the night was upon us. The tying run was 90 feet away, with the lead run standing at first base.

“Trying to have a good at-bat, building off my teammates there,” Jay said. “Candy wearing that hit-by-pitch and Tommy with a good at-bat. Just trying to do my thing and keep the line moving.”

Jay didn’t wait long. He hit a 1-0 pitch to the gap in right center as Baez and then La Stella crossed the plate. The Cubs had their third, and final, lead of the game, 5-4.

“Situation you want to be up in,” Jay said. “You slow things down. That was awesome. To rally back the way we did was good for us. It reminds us we’re a good team and we never quit.”

Maddon added: “Tommy [had a] great at-bat and all of a sudden the ball is in the gap [with Jay]. There we have it. ... The last two series, tough places to play, and we came out of it .500. I’ll take that right now.”

Maddon indicated his “frosh and sophomores” came through as the Cubs are fielding a very young lineup right now. There were no Rizzos or Bryants in the middle of this rally.

Lester agreed. “I don’t really care what people’s names are,” he said. They’re big leaguers. ... To come up with two big hits from those guys was huge for us.”

La Stella summed up the mood in the clubhouse afterward.

“You never want to say you need a win, because we definitely didn’t, but it was nice to get that one,” he said.

It was the Cubs' league-leading fourth win when trailing after eight innings. And it was a good one, perhaps the best of the season considering the opponent and circumstances.

“You’re always looking for that moment [to spark you],” Maddon said. “You don’t know until the next day’s game is played. But I loved the way we fought to the very end.”