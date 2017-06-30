From the win column to the clubhouse, these Cubs are nothing like last year's Cubs

Pedro Gomez explains how Miguel Montero's public criticism of Jake Arrieta is the latest crack in the armor of the Cubs. (1:23)

WASHINGTON -- Remember that feeling a year ago when the Chicago Cubs rode a 25-6 start to a 103-win season and looked like a runaway train that nothing could stop along the way? Well, just one look at the standings shows how much has changed in the short time since their 2016 season culminated with a November championship parade through downtown Chicago.

Nobody has learned more about the ripple effects of that change than catcher Miguel Montero, who was sent packing for calling out pitcher Jake Arrieta earlier this week. Publicly criticizing teammates is the third rail in sports, but even Montero could have survived the moment had Chicago's record mirrored its place in the 2016 standings. The Cubs said as much while dismissing the charismatic and popular, though controversial, veteran.

"Had we been in a spot where this group had already formed its identity and was clicking on all cylinders and had overcome adversity and come together as a team ... maybe it could have been handled differently without action from above," said Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

But this year is nothing like last year.

Seeking an identity

A season ago, Chicago rarely strayed from looking like a team that was enjoying ending 108 years of heartbreak. Nearly halfway through this season, the team is still struggling to define who it is and where it is headed.

This season has been one of starts and stops leading to a frustrating record: The Cubs have never been worse than two games under .500 or better than four games over. They've been exactly .500 16 different times this year.

"I don't think we've established our identity yet," Epstein said. "I don't think we've found our edge, yet. Wins don't just happen because you're talented and you show up. You have to come to the park every day and come together as a team every day."

Wins also don't happen if core guys aren't available. Jason Heyward (hand), Ben Zobrist (wrist), Kyle Hendricks (finger) and now even Kris Bryant (ankle) are missing in action. And in a season of well-documented issues off the field and injury issues on it, Addison Russell has been a shell of himself compared to last season when he produced big hit after big hit.

While the Cubs have battled injuries keeping key players out of the lineup, they have also missed David Ross's clubhouse presence. Though much of the veteran's impact can only be defined as intangible, Ross is the kind of leader that could help find the missing edge Epstein mentioned.

Kris Bryant, along with many of the Cubs' core veterans, should be back after the All-Star break. AP Photo/Nick Wass

"It's hard to create edginess under those circumstances," manager Joe Maddon said. "We're missing some folks from last year, and we've been injured a little bit.

"We have some underclassman playing right now. So we're breaking in that group."

The result of all the instability is an even younger team than when the Cubs were rebuilding.

On Monday, they fielded the youngest lineup in baseball this season -- with an average age of 24.8 years. In fact, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, that lineup was the youngest for a defending champion since the 1998 Florida Marlins, who were in a rebuild after winning it all the year before.

A silver lining?

Youth, injuries, evolving leadership, constant change and inconsistent play might sound like a formula to test any manager, but Maddon sees a bright side to what his team is going through.

Sure, the injuries are keeping them from going on a run -- or quickly finding that identity -- but they're also keeping guys who have played two long seasons in a row off their feet. Come August and September, Maddon plans on unleashing the dogs.

"I see, in a perverse way, a lot of benefits being derived from all this," Maddon said. "Keeping guys healthy and well going into August and September -- kind of digging on that."

Last year was about "embracing the target" as Maddon steered his team through pressure and expectations from Day 1. But he knows from experience that managing is a year-by-year exercise, and the most important thing is having his team ready to play when the games matter most.

When he was a coach in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Angels often "faded" in the last months of the season. After he became manager in Tampa Bay, he made sure the end of the year wasn't the end for the Rays.

"The thing that we did often down there was finish strong," Maddon said. "We did. The one that sticks out [in a bad way] is 2009 after the World Series, when we did that. That always stuck in my mind post-deep run into playoffs. That's what I'm trying to avoid right now so the guys are fresh come August and September. Hopefully, some other teams are wearing down by then."

Coming off their run to the 2008 World Series, Maddon's Rays were 15-12 in August of 2009 -- but went just 9-17 in September and faded out of contention in the American League East race as a result.

One key difference between this year's Cubs and those 2009 Rays is the competition within each team's division. While Tampa Bay had to compete with a 103-win New York Yankees team that went on to win the World Series and a 95-win Boston Red Sox squad, the Cubs are very much in the thick of a mediocre NL Central race.

So even though it has been hard to find many similarities to last year's team, this edition still has plenty of time to come together and leave a mark of its own.

Joe Maddon is not worried about his Cubs so far and is confident that his squad will find its way. Rob Carr/Getty Images

"It doesn't always happen," Epstein said. "You could be striving for an identity all year and not find it. We need to find it, and I think we will.

"It's in our guys. It's in their DNA. They did it last year. The single best thing we did in this organization is turning it over to the players. It has to manifest. It has to show up."

The fact that "it" hasn't shown up yet is the reason Montero was shown the door. As the culture develops, the Cubs simply didn't want his poor judgment to be a part of it. And being 0-for-31 throwing out base runners this season certainly didn't help his case.

But even though the front office deemed Montero's departure necessary, his exit adds another question mark to a season of uncertainty. What they gain in jettisoning an unstable attitude and questionable arm behind the plate, they lose in experience. Can the Cubs really go all the way with two young catchers? With Willson Contreras and freshly summoned rookie Victor Caratini the only two backstops on the current roster, Maddon was asked about bringing in a veteran.

"Depends on who the guy is," he responded. "I like our catchers now. ... These are two really young catchers to grow with."

There's the rub. The Cubs are trying to develop and win at the same time. It worked last year, but then again, everything worked in 2016.

"We'll be looking for outside help in the sense you always have to have depth at catcher," general manager Jed Hoyer said.

So no matter how much Maddon likes his current options, it's hard to imagine the trade deadline passing without a veteran catcher unpacking his belongings in Chicago's clubhouse. It has been tough enough trying to get something out of John Lackey or even Arrieta these days. They might need a David Ross-type. And notice the word "type" -- Ross says he's not considering the job for himself. All of this means the Cubs must try to turn Montero's departure into a positive, if that can be done.

"I look at the situation as a negative, but I look at having adversity as sort of a good thing," Hoyer said. "Our clubhouse culture is fine. Having one incident isn't indicative of a bad culture."

But it could be indicative of a fragile one. That's not saying anything extraordinary, as it would be expected for a clubhouse full of young players. Is there frustration? Of course, with World Series expectations and a 40-39 record, how could there not be? But it stems from the feeling that the tide is about to be turned -- until it's not.

"It's around the corner, but we need to do what we can to prioritize it," Epstein said. "It has not come as naturally for us this year, and we need to make it happen."

Arrieta added: "Some of the frustration comes from getting on a roll and kind of going the opposite way for a certain period of time. That's kind of the story of the year."

Are the wins coming?

Maddon is banking on it all coming together after the All-Star break. His walking wounded, including Bryant, should be ready. Russell will be that much further from his off-the-field issues. And his pitching staff will be as rested as any.

But if the culture isn't developed by then, it might never develop. And if the run doesn't happen at that point, it may never happen. In a year when we've said "it's coming" many times only to watch the Cubs go backward, the final moments of clarity about this team are coming. Not yet, but soon. Can the 2017 Cubs meet the challenge in the way the 2016 team did?

"I like the experience they're getting, and we're getting some guys well," Maddon said. "Recordwise, of course I'd like to have a better record, but positionally-wise we're in good shape."