Up-and-down Cubs struggle to maintain momentum

Watch Joe Maddon discuss the inconsistent nature of his offense along with Mike Montgomery's outing in the Cubs 5-0 loss to the Reds on Friday. Video by Jesse Rogers (1:51)

CINCINNATI -- Anyone who thought Thursday’s thrilling ninth-inning rally to propel the Chicago Cubs over the Washington Nationals meant the team was ready to take off simply wasn’t reading the situation correctly -- or was exercising some wishful thinking.

Even the ever-optimistic Joe Maddon preached caution.

“Hopefully, we’ll see what happens,” the Cubs manager said after Thursday’s game on whether it might provide a spark. “You’re always looking for that moment. You don’t know until the next day’s game is played.”

The next day saw the Cubs crashing back to earth, especially on offense, in a 5-0 loss in which they mustered only three hits. Reds starter Scott Feldman lulled his former team to sleep with an average fastball velocity of 89 mph, third slowest for him this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

“He knew what he was doing,” Maddon said. “He used our aggressiveness against us.”

Willson Contreras added, “It’s harder for us to hit slow pitches than fast pitches.”

Anthony Rizzo is tagged out by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart after striking out in the first inning. The Cubs had just three hits on the night. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

That last sentiment had been true of the Cubs even before they lost veterans to injuries and had to rely on a younger, less experienced lineup. But Feldman took advantage of that inexperience, giving up two hits and two walks over seven innings. He may have been able to do that to the World Series-winning Cubs, but he was more likely to do it now, against this group, which brings us back to the original point.

The Cubs are too young, have been on the road too much lately and have too much in flux to believe Thursday's win in Washington meant anything more than just one victory. It’s not the time for galvanizing moments because you need the horses and mojo to capitalize, and right now, the Cubs are just hanging on -- wearing “floaties” as Madddon has said numerous times. And this is where Maddon seeks the positive instead of the negative.

“It’s a young group,” he said. “There’s no getting around it. That’s actually a great thing, not a bad thing. It’s a great thing that we have this many young players that are major league caliber.”

Let’s be clear. Maddon has never intimated this is a wait-till-next-year thing, but he has indicated numerous times that Cubs fans may have to wait until the second half before a real run can take place. The return of injured veterans, along with the young players gaining some experience and leadership, continues to be the long-play strategy for this season.

It happens to be the only play left.

“The last thing to come is the development of the bats on the major-league level,” Maddon said. “For the most part, our at-bats, they waver. They go back and forth.”

It wasn’t a good day at the plate on Friday as it took nearly six innings for the Cubs to get their first hit of the game. As they dropped to .500 for the 17th time this year, the last 24 hours are once again a reminder the Cubs deserve the record they have. Great wins followed by bad losses have been the mark of the Cubs this season. Maddon and his players are accepting the situation they’re in and also know that moment to ignite them hasn’t come yet.

“It’s baseball,” Contreras said. “Every year is different. That’s it.”

The 2017 Cubs are proof positive.