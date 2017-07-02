Despite underachieving at halfway mark, Joe Maddon sees hope for Cubs

Jackson Stephens slaps one back up the middle scoring two runs to give the Reds a lead on the Cubs. (0:29)

CINCINNATI -- Through the first 81 games of the Chicago Cubs' season, there have been many moments which could define their first-half underachievement. Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds gave us several in itself.

Scoring in just one inning -- via only the home run -- is indicative of the Cubs on offense this season. Losing to a pitcher making his career debut -- while giving up a two-run single to him -- gives new meaning to #ThatsCub, one of the team's 2017 spring training mottos.

And though it was the right move this season, the idea of pinch hitting for Addison Russell, one season after he was so clutch in big moments by leading the team in RBIs (16) in situations deemed late/close while hitting .288 with a .373 OBP, is telling as well.

The result is an inconceivable 40-41 record halfway through their attempt at repeating.

"Because of a lot of contributing factors, it's not that surprising," manager Joe Maddon said of his team's record after Saturday's loss. "Of course, I would imagine we would be above that [but] not to the level that we played last year."

A quick examination of their plight comes down to a couple things: They began the season with a typical championship "hangover," and it combined with Maddon's strategy of backing off his regulars during the spring. The result was a mediocre first four to six weeks to the regular season.

Ben Zobrist grounded out when pinch hitting for Addison Russell against the Reds on Saturday. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Maddon's plan made sense until two things happened: Injuries began piling up, and Kyle Schwarber massively underachieved. Now the hangover has turned into the Cubs hanging on, especially as the schedule turned against them. If they win Sunday they'll be 10-10 through a 20-game stretch where 17 games were played on the road. That's actually not bad.

And how many of those games were played without Ben Zobrist, Jason Heyward, Kyle Hendricks, Russell, Kris Bryant and the good version of Schwarber? Enough that it mattered.

"I've always talked about trying to evaluate things properly and not get caught in emotion," Maddon said. "The lineup isn't exactly what it's supposed to look like against a right-handed pitcher like today.

"As guys get well, it'll start to look proper.”

Zobrist is back. Heyward is days away. At worst, Hendricks should return after the All-Star break. And if -- if -- Schwarber can find his stroke again, there could be life in these Cubs yet. Maddon noted that a 162-game season allows for a team to look like several different versions of itself during the course of a summer.

"I'm very confident we'll start looking like we're supposed to look again," Maddon said. "We need to get everyone back offensively."

If anyone can articulate what the feeling is like in a locker room, it's Zobrist. The two-time world champion rejoined the team Saturday and knows the time is coming to turn it all around. He failed in his pinch-hit appearance Saturday, but he's healthy again and understands what the Cubs are capable of.

Can they be better in their final 81 games?

"I think everyone knows that, but still, I think there's that collective feeling of needing to change some things, as a unit," Zobrist said.

In other words, you can't wait for it to happen. You have to make it happen.

"We look forward to turning that thing around, completely, and heading in the other direction," Zobrist continued. "Five hundred [.500] is not good enough. We know that."

The regression on the pitching staff isn't fun to watch, but it could be survivable if the Cubs simply get a few more hits. An addition to the rotation through a trade could provide boost, but the improvement in the lineup has to come mostly from within.

"It's primarily our inability to hit in moments," Maddon said.

Especially against right-handed pitching. Unfortunately, the majority of pitchers in the league are right-handed, including the Reds' Jackson Stephens who, in making his major league debut, looked like a veteran to young Cubs righties Javier Baez and Albert Almora Jr. They reverted to some of their less-than-desirable habits such as trying to pull the ball and not giving a better at-bat with two strikes.

Maybe that's where the veteran Zobrist can step in and provide veteran leadership. Heyward should provide leadership as well when he returns. And, of course, they have to contribute on offense as well.

Can that mix of young and old come together as it did last season? The first 81 games show the answer was a resounding 'no,' but the season still has 81 to go.

"The only way I know how to lead is just try to be an example," Zobrist said. "Talk to the young guys about what we’re trying to do and do better."

He better start talking soon.