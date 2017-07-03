A year after ruling All-Star voting, Cubs stars will be watching from home

CINCINNATI -- In a stunning reversal from a year ago, the Cubs will barely be seen on the field at the All-Star Game in Miami on July 11. Among Chicago's players, only closer Wade Davis made the team, which was announced on Sunday evening. The World Series-winning Cubs have no starters and no position-player reserves as All-Stars, not unless third baseman Kris Bryant makes it as part of the final vote.

“It’s very different than last year,” Bryant said after Chicago's 6-2 win on Sunday over the Cincinnati Reds. “We had seven guys. I don’t know. Sometimes it’s to be expected when you have a long season the year before, you come out a little sluggish.”

The last time a team had at least four starters in the All-Star Game one year only to have none the following season was in 1981-1982, when it happened to the New York Yankees, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.

Even though Joe Maddon might only have one of his own players with him at the All-Star Game, he doesn't see that as entirely bad news. John Minchillo//AP Photo

The whole situation provides for some strange optics, considering the Cubs’ entire coaching staff will be in Miami -- but only one of their players. And that player wasn’t even on the team that won the World Series. In the past, managers were given selections, but under the new collective bargaining agreement -- and especially with the game being an exhibition again -- the league has taken over the reserve selections. Most are made by the players. That means Maddon couldn’t slide in a couple of his own players.

“Out of fairness to the guys sitting in this [manager’s] chair, for this game, let MLB do this,” Maddon said of making reserve selections.

So fans rejected the Cubs this year at the ballot box, and then so did the rest of the league. But maybe that’s a good thing. Two long postseasons, the banquet tour, an early arrival to spring training due to the World Baseball Classic and a host of injuries have led the Cubs to a 41-41 mark. Fans mob them wherever they go -- especially in Cincinnati this past weekend -- so perhaps a break could be the best thing for them.

“I cannot dispute that,” Maddon said. “So many went last year. The last two years have been long years. Our guys have been going after it pretty hard. I’m not disappointed in regards to that.”

It actually could be a huge key to any second-half surge. It’s why Bryant can see the good and bad of not being voted in over the next few days. After all, he has been to the All-Star Game a couple of times -- plus, he got married in the offseason, adding to a busy winter.

“Kind of interesting this year,” Bryant said. “First year I was picked by [San Francisco Giants manager] Bruce Bochy, then I got in with the fan vote, now I’m on the final vote. It’ll be interesting. I know our Cubs fans are out there. They seem to show up.”

But at the end of the day, Bryant got beat out by Jake Lamb as the reserve third baseman, although Lamb is not exactly a household name outside of Arizona.

“Sometimes you swallow that pill and accept you’re not where you want to be at right now,” Bryant stated. “Only motivates me even more.”

At least the Cubs can convincingly be declared the winner of their offseason trade for Davis. The low-maintenance righty has been outstanding, while Jorge Soler is hitting under .200 for the Royals. Of course, Soler is under contract with Kansas City for several years, while Davis will be a free agent at season’s end.

But at least Davis' pitching prowess has been one good thing to happen to the Cubs in 2017.

“He’s done a great job for us,” Maddon said. “He deserves to go.”

Davis offered his take.

“I feel like I’ve made some pitches this year better than I have in the past,” Davis said.

This will be Davis’ second trip to the Midsummer Classic, but unlike last time, he probably won’t be “the most nervous” he has ever been to pitch in a game. This one means nothing for home-field advantage in the World Series or anything else -- even more reason for the Cubs to enjoy the time away.

“Our guys could definitely use a couple days off right now,” Maddon reiterated. “Right now, ‘rest’ is not a bad word.”