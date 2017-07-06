Cubs have found a new (if unexpected) fan favorite in Jon Jay

Jon Jay comes up clutch off the bench with a three-run home run to tie the Cubs' game with the Rays. (0:25)

CHICAGO -- Not everything about the Chicago Cubs has been mediocre this season. Sure, their starting pitching has been average and their offense has alternated between bad and putrid, but there are a couple things every championship team needs: a bullpen and some role players.

The Cubs have both, each of which helped them to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The hero off the bench happens to be the growing fan favorite -- and he did not disappoint the nearly 40,000 at Wrigley Field. Jon Jay’s pinch-hit three-run homer in the sixth inning tied the game 3-3 and led to his first curtain call as a Cub.

"It was awesome, especially here," Jay said. "That was my first time doing that. The crowd was electric. Everything was awesome."

The crowd had been patiently waiting for something to cheer for, with Rays starter Blake Snell keeping Chicago off the board until Jay's hit swung the momentum. The Cubs went on to score four more runs over the next two innings and never looked back, with the 32-year-old's three-run shot taking John Lackey -- who had been staring at a loss until Jay went to the plate to hit for the pitcher -- off the hook.

"He's been everything we needed this year, and honestly, I can't believe he doesn't play more," Lackey said after the game.

Jon Jay's second home run since May 2016 came at an opportune time for the Cubs. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Was that Lackey playing manager for a moment? Jay's role has actually increased, as Joe Maddon has been leading him off more against right-handers. The Cubs manager reiterated that before Wednesday's game but stopped short of promising anything. The club is in day-to-day mode. It's whatever gives them the best chance to win, and sometimes that could mean holding Jay back for a moment such as Wednesday's.

"[I] just try to stay ready, do my homework," Jay said.

Maddon has half-joked in the past that Jay is so good at his job, it sometimes prevents him from getting more starts. He's second in the National League with 11 pinch hits, and the Cubs rank second in baseball in that category. Between Jay, Albert Almora Jr. and Tommy La Stella, the front office can cross "bench help" off the list of things they are seeking during trade season.

Jay is even surprising his own manager with his success.

"That's a two-strike homer, opposite gap," Maddon said. "That was really well-struck. [Wasn't] expecting that, but he gives you a really good at-bat in that situation."

Jay gives his all in every situation. A consummate professional, he was brought in to replace some of the veteran leadership that moved on after the Cubs' championship. Jay is a quiet role player who is easily well-liked by his teammates. He won't light up a postgame news conference, but he is a steady voice in the locker room, just as he is a steady hitter at the plate. Coming up with a veteran St. Louis Cardinals team, he knew he had to battle to stay in the majors.

"Just that fighter mentality," Jay said. "I knew if I was going to survive and stay there, I had to figure it out."

Between his .305 batting average (.407 when he pinch hits) and .385 on-base percentage, Jay seems to be figuring things out just fine in a Cubs uniform.

"I try to do the same thing every time," Jay said. "Use the middle of the field and put the barrel on the ball ... I definitely like being in those situations."

His home run, on a 1-2 pitch, surprised his manager, teammates, the broadcasters in the television booth and probably everyone watching from the stands. But did it surprise Jay? After all, it was only his second home run since May 2016. This one had to shock him.

"No," Jay replied without pause. "When my name is called upon, I'm going to be ready to go out there and help the team."

Spoken like a true pro. That's Jon Jay.