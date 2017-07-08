Can 'Bryzzo' spark a Cubs turnaround?

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant will get to relax for the first time “in a long time” during the middle of a baseball season. He’s used to being involved in All-Star Games and Home Run Derbies, but the reigning NL MVP will be poolside in Las Vegas while other stars participate in the Midsummer Classic next week. He didn't make the team.

That might be OK as it’ll give him time to contemplate the second half, when he hopes to have days like he did Friday, pounding out four hits, including two home runs in the Cubs' 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I’ve kind of been waiting for one of those games,” Bryant said. “I felt pretty good about my approach and where I’m at. ... But you need a game like that to get you back on track, and hopefully it gets the team back on track, too.”

Wouldn’t it be nice for Cubs fans if Bryant -- or his partner in the Bryzzo Souvenir Co. -- put the team on his back down the stretch and led the Cubs back to the playoffs? Neither Bryant nor Anthony Rizzo see it that way. When the Cubs are going good, it’s like a relay race: The baton gets handed from one hitter to the next.

Friday marked just the third time this season that Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant homered in the same game. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“We want to win,” Rizzo said after hitting his 20th home run. “Just pass it along to the next guy. We know someone is going to do it that day.”

That was certainly the case last year, but this season feels like it has needed a spark. Manager Joe Maddon lamented the loss of former leadoff man Dexter Fowler before Friday’s game, but neither Maddon nor Bryant are looking at just a couple of players to spark the turnaround.

“I don’t think that’s our personalities,” Bryant said. “I don’t think we need to do that because we have so much talent here. It’s just a matter of getting guys clicking at the right time. That’s the biggest thing for us.”

Things clicked just fine for Bryant on Friday as he became the first Cub since 2004 to record two home runs and a triple in the same game, while Rizzo joined Ron Santo and Billy Williams as the only Cubs younger than 28 to smack 20 or more home runs in five seasons.

“That’s pretty cool to be mentioned with those guys,” Rizzo said. “It’s something that I want to be. I want to pride myself in being consistent. Try not to ride the highs and try not to ride the lows.”

Though it happened more often in the past, Friday marked just the third time this season that Rizzo and Bryant homered in the same game. Few would have guessed both would be home for the All-Star Game, but that’s the Cubs in 2017, at least in the first half. Rizzo says the best is yet to come, at least out of his business partner.

“It’s just a matter of time before he gets scorching hot,” Rizzo said.

As for Maddon, he may not think it should only come down to his two best hitters, but what coach or manager isn’t waiting for his top players, in an underachieving year, to be at their best again. The home runs are coming -- Rizzo and Bryant have combined for 38 this season -- but the Cubs need more.

“Situational hitting still has to get better,” Maddon said. “I want the power and I want swarm. ... Everyone relies on their big guys all the time but, I see a lot of big guys in this lineup.”

The Cubs overcame bad situational hitting early in Friday’s game to take charge, thanks mostly to Bryant’s big day. Only when things are going well can you discuss the merits of a second home run as opposed to hitting a double to reach the cycle. After all, no Cub has hit one since 1993, but Bryant had the chance in the eighth inning. Instead he went deep again. He’ll take the homer but thought of the two bases to make Cubs history.

“I could have missed third and home,” he said with a smile. “Is that a double?”