Since they're not All-Stars, what are the Cubs doing during the break?

CHICAGO -- The irony of the Chicago Cubs suffering their worst loss of the season just hours after Joe Maddon held his midseason meeting -- intended to boost positivity in the clubhouse and reinforce his spring message -- wasn't lost on the manager.

Maddon holds such team meetings three times a year: at the start of spring training, halfway through the regular season and before the playoffs begin. But at the rate the Cubs are playing, particularly considering Thursday’s 11-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, that might have been Maddon’s last one of 2017.

“It was somewhat ironic,” Maddon said with a smirk. "You do like to get reinforcement from your message, but I think there was reinforcement from the message the way we handled the rest of that game.”

Always the optimist, Maddon took the positives away from the drubbing, insisting that the Cubs never “gave an at-bat away” or sulked in the dugout. They simply took their beating and moved on. His message before his team headed anywhere but the All-Star Game -- where Maddon and closer Wade Davis will be the Cubs' only representatives -- was one of team unity, not launch angles or fastball velocities.

“A lot of it had to do with heartbeat,” Maddon explained of his speech. “A lot of it had to do with humanity. Little of it had to do with numbers. It was more about the person involved.”

Maddon stressed team camaraderie, but it’s not clear whether that’s his typical message or one he thought this particular team needed, especially after the incident in which one (now-former) player, Miguel Montero, called out another, Jake Arrieta. Maddon’s speech is a combination of what was discussed in spring training and what’s going on with his team right now. And don’t tell him chemistry only comes after winning.

“I really don’t agree with that,” Maddon said. “I believe that chemistry can create winning. To really emphasize how important it’s been to us over the last couple of years, that the room itself has been such a big part of that. That we continue to stay together as a group and … the answers will come out of the room itself.”

Kris Bryant and the Cubs hit the 2016 All-Star break at 53-35; with two games left before this season's intermission, they're 43-43. Mark Goldman/Icon

It’s the same message team president Theo Epstein delivered as he made the media rounds in recent days: The answers for the underachieving Cubs will come from within. As for the players, they will scatter during the break, getting away from baseball and the pressures of repeating as world champs. Do they have two good months in them? A manager’s optimism can often trickle down.

“We are a 10-game stretch away from being back where we want to be,” veteran hurler Jon Lester said. “Over 162 we’re talking about 10 games. We need one little run together.”

A pessimist would point out that during the first 86 games the Cubs haven’t put together a 10-win stretch, so why believe they will do so in the season's second half?

“We made last year look really, really easy,” Lester said. “This game is not easy, life is not easy. You have to take things as they come to you. If you don’t jump off a cliff every day in this game, and you keep grinding, things will turn.”

Is that thinking wishfully, or realistic? Each person will decide on his own, just as each player will approach the break differently. Lester’s suggestion is to clear the mind of baseball. He can do it easily, but not all can.

“I think we have too many baseball junkies,” the 33-year-old said. “All they live and do and breathe is baseball. I think that can be a bad thing. Hopefully these four days will be good for everyone.”

Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant is one of those guys. He’s often referred to as a baseball rat, but the label has done him well over the course of his life. Perhaps losing out on the final vote for the All-Star Game is a good thing, though Bryant has never had the middle part of any season off. He has made every All-Star team at every level until this year.

“Probably go home and sit by the pool,” Bryant said of his break. “I might take a few swings.”

Others, such as reliever Justin Grimm, will relax with teammates.

“Heading to John Lackey’s place in Texas,” Grimm said. “Just chill. We could all use the break.”

And some of those who are heading to Miami, such as Jon Jay or Albert Almora Jr., will do so only because they live there. Who would have thought the reigning champs would have no participants in the Midsummer Classic -- save their closer, who joined the team in the offseason?

It gives new meaning to one of Maddon’s spring sayings: “That’s Cub.”

It’s unclear whether Maddon -- who will manage the National League All-Stars in Tuesday night's game -- repeated his other spring slogans, as evidently none has taken hold this season, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t. The season isn’t 86 or 87 games long, it’s 162. And there is a legitimate chance Maddon will find some optimism.

“We haven’t had more than two guys hot at the same time at the plate,” Maddon said. “Our starting pitching has vacillated, but I do believe it will settle in once Kyle [Hendricks] gets back.

“To be at this point in the year and really not get the kind of offensive look that we thought we would get, I think that’s where most of my optimism lies.”

Maddon went on to explain that perhaps he overestimated Kyle Schwarber’s potential this year, considering that injury limited the slugger to just two games in April last season before he returned for the World Series. And he lamented the fact the Cubs haven’t been able to replace Dexter Fowler's production. But like most managers, Maddon isn’t looking to the front office for help. He and his players think the answer will come from within -- from a tight locker room and the notion that this team has achieved greatness before. It just has to come out again.

“I’m not concerned or interested in the trade market,” Maddon said. “I believe the answers are in our room. ... It’s a mental challenge more than physical.”

Lester added: “We just haven’t put it together. I’m thinking about Sunday and getting Andrew McCutchen out. Then I’m not thinking about baseball for four days.”