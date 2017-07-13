Jose Quintana deal a Windy City win for both Cubs and White Sox

The oft-suggested notion that the White Sox and Cubs won’t do a high-profile trade together has, on its surface, always been absurd.

There are only 29 potential trade partners around, and if a deal helps your team, who cares if it also helps your in-market competitor?

Anyway, the franchises set that theory on its ear Thursday with the out-of-nowhere trade that sends South Side lefty Jose Quintana to the North-Siders in exchange for yet another impressive prospect haul for ChiSox GM Rick Hahn, including Keith Law’s No. 5 overall prospect in outfielder Eloy Jimenez, plus pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is the first all-Chicago trade since November 2006, when the White Sox sent Neal Cotts to the Cubs for David Aardsma and Carlos Vasquez. But it’s the highest profile deal between the teams since the White Sox sent a young Sammy Sosa and pitcher Ken Patterson to the Cubs for George Bell in 1992.

The Cubs’ need for starting pitching help has been well chronicled.

The defending champs rank No. 26 in starting pitcher WAR at the break, and have the worst first-inning ERA of any staff. (Quintana’s first-inning ERA of 5.00 wouldn’t help in that regard if it continues.) With the Cubs limping into the break at two games under .500 and a season-high 5 1/2 game deficit to the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, clearly there was an urgency to get a jump on what is expected to be a slow-developing trade deadline season.

Quintana, 28, has been one of the most durable and consistent starters in baseball over the past four years, posting a 3.35 from 2013 to 2016 while averaging 204 innings per season. He’s recovered from a slow start and likely slots between Jake Arrieta and John Lackey in the Cubs’ revamped rotation, that should now line up something like this: Jon Lester, Arrieta, Quintana, Lackey and Kyle Hendricks, who is expected to return from the DL shortly after the break. The addition of Quintana will allow the Cubs to shift Mike Montgomery back to the long-relief and occasional No. 6 role he had been slated for.

Cubs Starting Pitchers This Season ERA Starts Eddie Butler 3.86 11 Kyle Hendricks 4.09 11 Jon Lester 4.25 19 Jake Arrieta 4.35 18 John Lackey 5.20 17 Mike Montgomery 5.40 6 Brett Anderson 8.18 6 >> Cubs: 4.66 starters ERA (Eighth in NL)

As strong as Quintana’s performance has been, his contract was another key aspect to the deal, both in terms of him being a controllable pitcher beyond this season for the Cubs, and in driving up his trade value for the White Sox. Quintana will earn just $6 million this season, $8.4 million in 2018 and $10.5 million in both 2019 and 2020, and during that last two seasons, the Cubs will hold a $1 million buyout option, per ESPN Stats & Info. Having that kind of consistent production at a such a low fixed price point is invaluable for a Cubs’ front office, which will need to lock up some of its younger in-house talent over the next few years, while also possibly getting involved in the promising free-agent market of 2018 that is expected to include Bryce Harper, among others.

Losing Jimenez is a blow for Theo Epstein’s organization, but the Cubs have a young outfield at the big-league level in Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Albert Almora and Jason Heyward. And, again, there is always the free-agent marketplace.

The White Sox hit the reset button at the winter meetings in December, ostensibly embarking on the organization’s first full-blown rebuild in eons. Hahn dazzled the industry at the start of that process. First he landed top prospects like Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech, plus outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe and pitcher Victor Diaz, from the Red Sox in exchange for ace lefty Chris Sale. Then he followed up strong, sending center fielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals for pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning.

In doing so, Hahn laid the groundwork for Thursday’s deal, if only by establishing the kind of return he’d require for his biggest remaining trade chip in Quintana. The White Sox shot up the prospect rankings after the winter deals, but the reset project seemed stuck in limbo, and only a Quintana-themed blockbuster would complete the picture. And indeed it has, though it took eight months to happen. Waiting carried risk for Hahn, and we all knew it: What if Quintana was hurt, or simply floundered?

At the beginning of the season, it appeared the latter may be true.

Quintana stumbled out of the gate and through the end of May was just 2-7 with a 5.60 ERA. Nevertheless, even then, the whispers were that his trade value had not really been impacted by the short-term struggles. Still, it can’t have hurt that since the beginning of June, Quintana has gone 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA over seven starts. Thursday’s deal made clear what the industry suspected: Quintana’s value was very much intact.

Jose Quintana This Season Apr-May June-July W-L 2-7 2-1 ERA 5.60 2.70 WHIP 1.40 1.20 Opp BA .265 .213 Opp OPS .802 .622

The White Sox’s system is now fairly well-loaded with near-ready MLB talent. Law’s newest Top 50 now includes a gaggle of future South-Siders, led by Jimenez at No. 5. After him are No. 7 Kopech, No. 13 Moncada and No. 17 Giolito. With the Quintana issue resolved, the White Sox can now turn their attention to dealing closer David Robertson and possible other bullpen trade candidates like Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak, not to mention third baseman Todd Frazier. Any prospects Hahn adds from here on out will be gravy, and given the number of possible future stars he has in the upper rungs of the minors, he can target younger, high-upside, high-risk prospects in other deals if he wishes.

All in all, this is a trade that makes a lot of sense for both sides: North and South. That they were able to traverse that old public relations maze that might have prevented previous intra-Chicago trades is to the credit of both organizations. This year’s interleague matchups between the teams, which take place from July 24 to 27, will be that much more interesting because of this deal. But the possibility of even higher-level matchups sometime down the line is even more intriguing.