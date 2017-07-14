Cubs' moment to strike is quickly approaching

BALTIMORE -- Coming out of the All-Star break was actually supposed to be a time of optimism for the Chicago Cubs.

This being the moment they regroup after a lackluster first half and go on that "run" the baseball world has been waiting for.

With bodies getting healthy, decent early returns on Kyle Schwarber and a schedule featuring 72 percent of the remaining 74 games against sub-.500 teams, the Cubs seemed primed to overtake the Milwaukee Brewers and claim their second consecutive division title.

Then the last week of the first half happened.

The final six games before the break -- all at home -- were more concerning than any of the previous 82. Combined with a stellar finish for the Brewers, the Cubs return to the field in their deepest hole of the season.

Before examining the ending to the half, and then spinning things forward to what should be a very interesting second half for the defending champions, let’s go back to the beginning. It’s the only way to understand how we got here.

The first half

Manager Joe Maddon backed off his entire team in spring training, considering they had played their final game of 2016 just three months earlier. No one could argue with easing his starting staff into their five-day routines, and there simply wasn’t the same urgency as the previous two springs under Maddon.

The results in April showed as much, ending with the Cubs "only" 13-11 but still atop the National League Central. Perhaps they weren’t off to the same start from a season ago, but they had survived what amounted to an extra month of spring training, especially for the rotation. With their legs back underneath them, May and June seemed like good months to separate themselves -- but it never happened.

Instead, Schwarber underachieved to the point of needing to go to the minors, and a wave of injuries hit. Combined, those two factors left the Cubs playing an even younger team than usual as they set out to play 17 of 20 on the road. During that time they also dismissed their veteran backup catcher before returning home for those final six games.

To imagine a scenario where the Cubs went on a run with all that went down in June was far-fetched at best. No, a good win in Washington wasn’t going to be the game to turn things around. Anyone who thought so was thinking way too romantically about the Cubs. Even if some of those players were struggling when they went down, the team was missing a lot without Ben Zobrist (wrist), Jason Heyward (hand), Kyle Hendricks (finger) and the good Schwarber (minors).

Ben Zobrist has spent time on the DL with a sore left wrist. Jimmy Simmons/Icon Sportwire

But going 10-10 during that 20 game span wasn’t all that bad. There were moments when the starting staff showed good signs along with other times that they struggled, but all in all, if the Cubs were a couple of games out at the All-Star break, Maddon could have easily spun things in a positive manner. In fact, he did many times.

“I know we haven’t played our best, but I look at that as a positive,” Maddon said. “Geography has allowed us to stay in this. Now we’re getting healthy.”

The Cubs were fortunate no one was running away with the division as June turned into July -- repeating as champions isn’t easy, so a little luck along the way can only help matters.

Then the Cubs came home.

They were supposed to pocket a few wins, then come back after the All-Star break ready to take over the division. Even the lack of All-Stars seemed like it could be beneficial -- it put a chip on some player’s shoulders and gave the entire team a few extra days off.

Those six games at home -- after a day off -- were simply awful. Blowout losses against the Brewers and Pirates had a terrible smell and taste to them. While the Cubs limped to a 2-4 record in that home stretch, Milwaukee showed what a sense of urgency looked like.

The Brewers played seven games last week in three cities. They played a night game, then traveled to play a makeup day game in Chicago, and then went on to New York and took two out of three against the Yankees. The Brewers went 6-1, outscoring their opponents a combined 46-17. They won the first five games of the week, each by four or more runs, putting an exclamation mark on a surprising first half. Now the lead is 5.5 games, and the Cubs are closer to last place then first. They’re in chase mode.

The second half

If the Cubs were so gassed that they couldn’t hang a little closer to Milwaukee those final seven days, then perhaps there is no solution to this season. Can four days off really return them to individual and team dominance? Perhaps not, and that shouldn’t even be that shocking if you believe history teaches us anything. After all, none of the past four World Series champions made the playoffs the following season. And according to ESPN Stats & Information, in the wild-card era (since 1994), only 48 percent of World Series winners make the postseason the next year and no team from the National League has repeated as champions.

The odds were always against the Cubs. However, most observers feel they should be in that minority that make it given that they are a young team and they reside in the right division. The addition of Jose Quintana on Thursday could make a big difference in the final two months. He plugs a big hole in the rotation, which has not held up its end of the bargain this season. They rank below all the current playoff teams in starters ERA.

Even considering all that is stacked against them, the Cubs are not dead yet. There’s a lot of baseball left to be played and all they need to do is creep toward the Brewers -- not necessarily overtake them by early August. If the Cubs stay close, there is a moment on the schedule when both team’s fortunes could change. The Brewers have a nine-game West Coast road trip in mid-August at about the same time the Cubs begin a stretch of 24 games against current sub-.500 teams. If it doesn’t happen then, it’ll never happen.