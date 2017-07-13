Cubs go all in on dynasty with Jose Quintana blockbuster

The Cubs had a rocky first half, especially with the starting rotation, and hope the acquisition of Jose Quintana can help right the ship in the second half. (0:57)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have been looking for starting pitching in all corners of the league, so when it came to them via their own backyard it surprised everyone. And team president Theo Epstein was clear as day why he gave up his top pitching and hitting prospects in acquiring lefty Jose Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday.

"It’s an essential step for us to make the most of this window that we have," he told reporters on a conference call. "It's the type of deal we've been looking to make for a long time. It ended up being a surprising dance partner for us, but I think a great baseball trade all around."

Quintana helps now and for the future. That's the beauty of the deal, in the Cubs' estimation. He shores up a current weakness -- the Cubs rank eighth in starter ERA in the NL -- and is under contract for several more years when hurlers like John Lackey and Jake Arrieta might be retired or playing elsewhere. Both are free agents after this season.

"The reality is this was a deal we were looking at over the long haul," Epstein said. "He's just about a perfect fit for us."

For Theo Epstein, the window to win is wide open. So dealing top prospects for Jose Quintana -- who can help this year and beyond -- is "a perfect fit."

Quintana is just one of six pitchers who have thrown at least 200 innings over the past four years and has a career 3.51 ERA -- all achieved in the hitter-friendly American League. As for his early season struggles, which produced a 5.60 ERA through the end of May, the Cubs say they aren't concerned. A scout for another team agreed.

"He may have had a rough time coming off the WBC when he nearly threw a no-hitter for five innings," the scout said. "He was stretched out too early and that's always taxing. He's been good. He'll be fine."

The only question is if the Cubs gave up too much. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez ranks fifth on ESPN.com's Keith Law's prospect rankings nd pitcher Dylan Cease was the Cubs' top hurler in the minors. But that's the price of doing business for an established pitcher, according to Epstein.

"The deal had zero percent chance of happening without Cease in it," Epstein said. "There was no way to make this deal happen without those guys."

Whether the Cubs gave up more than fans would have liked is of very little concern to Epstein, who indicated there is a reason they only gave up prospects in the deal.

"You can read into today's move just how much faith we have in this group of guys," Epstein said, referring to his major league roster. "We own the fact that we had a bad first half, but it's important not to overreact to that."

In other words, the Cubs didn’t want to trade from the core of players who won them a World Series or even from the ones who helped them win 43 games so far this season. In Epstein's estimation, the deal helps them win now but doesn't preclude them from winning later, as their base of position players is still very young. And perhaps the Cubs aren't done dealing. At least one decent-looking prospect, switch-hitting corner infielder Jeimer Candelario, wasn't in the trade for Quintana. The Cubs could move him for more pitching before July 31. Moving above the .500 mark at the beginning of the second half would be a good indicator this season isn't over for the defending champions.

"This deal gives us a chance to step back and survey the rest of the market," Epstein said. "A lot has to do with how we play. We need to play well."