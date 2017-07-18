This is John Lackey's chance to hit the reset button on his rough season

ATLANTA -- If Chicago Cubs hitters are taking a mulligan for the second half, why can’t pitcher John Lackey?

He’ll restart his season on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves after a short stint on the disabled list (plantar fasciitis). And with his lofty 5.20 ERA from the first three months of the season in tow, it begs another question: While a positive case can be spun for the Cubs' other four starters moving forward, can a convincing one be made for Lackey? Manager Joe Maddon thinks so.

“Don’t ever underestimate how competitive he is,” Maddon said. “That’s what I’m really looking at -- the inside of this guy. He likes this time of the year, so let’s see how this plays out.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that being in a playoff race should drive veteran John Lackey in the second half. Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Lackey is definitely a "rise to the occasion" player, but if his stuff isn’t there, will his competitive drive be enough for him to be effective? He leads the National League in home runs given up (24).

“The break was nice, for sure,” Lackey said on Monday. “A lot of guys needed to get away from it and reset.”

The foot injury he’s been nursing isn’t bad, but Lackey took the All-Star break to get completely healthy. And while the numbers don’t show it, Maddon actually thinks the righty hasn’t lost much.

“I don’t think the stuff has been that bad,” Maddon said. “It’s not off from what he was last year, if it’s been off at all.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Lackey’s fastball velocity is down about 1 mph from last season, but the tracking system this year actually leans toward a higher number, so he might actually be down a little more than that. And last year his slider was a go-to pitch, but that’s not the case this season as opposing hitters missed it 11 percent more in 2016 and "chased" it 9 percent more. Nevertheless, Maddon remains optimistic.

“I’m watching him right now,” Maddon said. “He looks very focused. … I believe he’s going to have a really good second half.”

Maddon says the Cubs haven't discussed the possibility of Lackey going to the bullpen at all, and it’s doubtful that scenario would work for either him or the team. Lackey can simply be considered a No. 5 starter now, with the addition of Jose Quintana and the imminent return of Kyle Hendricks. And don't forget he threw seven scoreless innings at Colorado earlier this year, along with four other outings that produced two runs or fewer. You can't say it's not in him.

Of course, all things are subject to change based on performance, and the front office could always add another arm. But neither Lackey nor Maddon is thinking about any of that right now.

“As long as he’s healthy, I think you’re going to see a better version than you saw in the first half,” Maddon said. “He likes this time of the year. He likes being part of this moment.”

Maddon didn’t dismiss peer pressure as a motivating factor for Lackey in addition to everything else. The Cubs' starting staff just strung together three straight days of stellar pitching that began with Jake Arrieta, who pitched into the seventh inning of Saturday's win over Baltimore, scattering four hits and two runs. Quintana followed with seven shutout innings in his debut on Sunday, then Jon Lester surrendered just one run in seven innings on Monday.

“There’s all those little things going on that kind of pushes veteran players this time of the year,” Maddon said. “You have to be in a race to push a guy that’s won three World Series.”

Lackey kept it short, per usual, when asked what he sees for himself in the second half.

“I’m not into predicting the future,” Lackey said. “I’m going to try hard.”