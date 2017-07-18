Cubs tap into 2016 staples to extend post-break streak

Jon Lester allowed only one run in seven innings and Anthony Rizzo homered in his third consecutive game as the Cubs top the Braves 4-3. (1:22)

ATLANTA -- If you’re looking for more indications of whether the Chicago Cubs are starting to resemble their old selves, look no further than Monday night’s 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves. They got fantastic starting pitching for the third straight day -- a constant in 2016 -- and tallied runs late in the game to secure the victory.

“Add-on runs are a really important part of the game,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’re always looking to add on late. Your last at-bat, top of the ninth on the road, bottom of the eighth at home. We got the [jugular] runs. It was pretty large.”

Another staple of last season was a game the Cubs called “Screw the Closer.” It entailed scoring enough in their final at-bats to ruin a save opportunity for their closer. It happened often in 2016, but not so much this season.

Anthony Rizzo's seventh-inning home run provided the Cubs with some needed breathing room to beat the Braves on Monday night. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Monday, Anthony Rizzo hit his 23rd home run in the seventh inning, and then a hot-hitting Addison Russell came off the bench to drive in another run with a double in the eighth. Suddenly, a tight 2-1 game became a 4-1 lead. There was still a save chance, but with a little margin for error. And the Cubs would need it.

“Jug runs are awesome,” Maddon said. “How about Addison coming off the bench? He’s really been swinging the bat well.”

Russell is 5-for-13 (.385) since the start of the second half, while the Cubs are 4-0, with all victories coming on the road. That winning vibe is beginning to return with a combination of great starting pitching and a suddenly versatile offense.

Ben Zobrist’s two-run single erased a 1-0 deficit in the fifth, then came the add-on runs while starter Jon Lester was doing his thing. In addition to allowing just one run over seven innings, the lefty hit a double, drew a four-pitch walk and notched his first career stolen base.

Ultimately, closer Wade Davis needed every bit of the three-run lead to escape the ninth inning, but he was able to get Johan Camargo on a fly out with the bases loaded. The winning streak remained intact.

“Willson [Contreras] said it the other day,” Rizzo said of the catcher's proclamation over the weekend that the Cubs are “back”. “It’s good. We have a good feeling.

“Our pitchers come out dominating, and our hitters are having really good at-bats. It’s a good formula.”

And a winning one.